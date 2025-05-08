The Cricket Club WissaHickon -Philadelphia course was built More than 100 years ago. To accommodate thousands of fans for the Truist championship, see it a bit different this week.

Jim Smith, COO and director of Golf and Flourtown General Manager, took CBS News Philadelphia on a tour of the historic golf course.

The course holes were diverted to accommodate the thousands of people who have the Best golfers are finished.

“I look at it and I am so insane, this is insane. It is literally insane what they do to prepare for a big event like this,” Smith said.

It is a “pinch me -moment” for Smith, who has been here for 20 years.

“This is a great place. Many people have always given us a lot of love. … When this was extradited at the beginning of '24 and we started talking, we are a bit of pinching ourselves, going,” is this really going to happen? “Said Smith.

It certainly happens – and happens quickly. The hospitality Build-out for example, only started a few months ago.

“One of the things as a spectator that I would look for … would try to find locations where there is a little height, so you can see a lot,” said Smith.

A good tip from Smith for the 12,000-14,000 fans expects every day during the championship.

“This is going to show the world how Philadelphia treats Golf, and how much they love,” said Smith.

Smith said “”Almost every player“Comes to the tournament, and none of them, he said, once was here. He describes it as a” cozy environment “.

“I think people who come to this and have been to others will tell you that this will be the best viewing they have ever had during a professional golf event,” Smith said.

With that, the tour continues to the Front Nine tournament, which is the best place, Smith believes, for people to watch.

“First of all, it's a great place to look at just because there are no buildings,” said Smith. “So you will in principle have a par 5 that the players will drool to set up their legs because it is probably a Birdie hole. It is followed by two par 4s who are both quite difficult, but can make a Birdie, and then a cheeky par 3.”

Smith suggests that fans start here and then take an hour or two to walk the entire job.

“This will just be a very cool week, and the world of Golf and many other eyes will be on us and we will do our best to do a great job,” said Smith.

There is certainly some Philly Flair for fans to experience.

“We have done golf and this must be one of the most special locations, because Tillinghast design – you get so many golf views,” said Eric Chaves, director of Sales for the Truist Championship. “We really built a small city in Philly Cricket Club. Voordaan The Fanwinkel is what we call Independence Square.”

