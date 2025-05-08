Kim Taek-Sooo, 55, who supervises the Jincheon National Training Center, the “Cradle of the National te ..

Kim Taek-Sooo, former table tennis player and head of the Jincheon National Training Center, poses in the Korea Sculpture team in Jincheon Training Center, Chungbuk. Reporter Kim Jihan

Kim Taek-Sooo, 55, who supervises the Jincheon National Training Center, the 'Cradle of the National Team', has been working tirelessly since his inauguration for more than a month. In addition to checking the training of each event, he worked hard to understand the situation in the village of the athletes as quickly as possible by meeting and communicating with athletes and leaders. During the weekend he visited the international competition where the national team players participated, cheered and encouraged them. He even threw an IV on a tight schedule.

Yet the ambition of Chief Kim was ambitious. When I recently met a postal company in the village of the athlete, he said: “The village of the athlete has given me the most difficult time and has grown the most. Yet looking at the national flag makes my heart warm.” I spend my 24 years as a athlete and a leader with excitement, thinking that I can help more athletes and juniors in sport, “he said.

Chief Kim was selected as a star in Korean table tennis when he was active. Chief Kim, who made great performances as a player, helped the president of the Korean Olympic Committee Yoo Seung Min to win the gold medal in table tennis at the Olympic Games in Athens as a coach for the national team in 2004, shortly after his retirement. Since then he has not only experienced leaders, but also sports administration, including the Table tennis team General Manager of Mirae Asset Securities, vice-president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, and Secretary-General of the Organizing Committee for the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships.

Chief Kim is also a 'national couple'. His wife, Kim Jo-son, played as a sign of ladies arch shooting, including the gold medal in the team event at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996 and the double gold medal on the Bangkok Asian Games 1998. Chief Kim said: “When I was appointed as the head of the athlete, I also featured this position, and my wife also formed from the athlete, too wife, too wife, too wife, also formed it from the athletette, and I also formed this position of the athletette, and I also formed this position of the athletette. village). On the first day of his inauguration, he sent a wreath to the chef's office, “he said with a big smile. Looking at dozens of congratulations -orchids for the chief's office, Chief Kim promised: “I feel pressure, but I think the weight of the burden is the expectation for me, and I will run fast on groceries for the development of the athlete's village.”

There are three keywords for change in the village of the athletes who tries to do Chief Kim: trust and respect, transparency and fairness, and open athletes' village. Chief Kim said, “In this time, when the MZ generation is the regular, national players should be seen as a personality, not an object to be controlled. I want to create an environment in which athletes can actively develop their own goals and dreams within their autonomy,” he emphasized.

In particular, the changes pushed by Chief Kim is the “Open Athletes” Village “. It is not a closed and control -oriented atmosphere, but a willingness to create a more open atmosphere of the village of the athletes. On the 5th, the village of the athletes held an open event for children's day. However, Chief Kim is considering expanding it further, instead of only opening it as a children's day to the public on specific days a year. Moreover, the idea was to create souvenirs (goods) for the village of the athletes and to start a profitable company. It is a new attempt that has not made the existing head of the village of the athletes.

Chief Kim said: “From the outside it is difficult to enter the village of the athletes and there is a closed image. If the threshold is lowered, the interest in every event will increase, and the bad practices in the village of the athletes that are continued of the invisible will of course disappear.” Profit from the goods industry will also help to support national training and increase the well -being of the villages of athletes. In this context we collect various opinions within the Korean sports council, “he added. In addition, Chief Kim presented a series of ideas for the village of the Open Athletes, including invitation events for parents of athletes, training and expansion of media opening for aspiring athletes in every sport, in addition to the national team of the youth.

There is also a conservative view that as autonomy and openness expand, the atmosphere in the village of the athletes will become messy and shaken. In response, however, Chief Kim said: “There is no change in the sports world with more medals. Now it is important to pay more attention to unpopular events and make players proud by opening more,” he said. He said: “Even if we release it autonomously, there are more players who come from early morning training. Players also have good eyes. This is because there is a perception among the players that autonomy comes with responsibility, he said.” Even in a free atmosphere, training should be strong. “My role is to set up a culture that can give players a clear motivation,” he said with strength.

During Kim's term, two mega sport events will be held: the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics in February next year and the Aichi-Nagoya Summer Asian competitions in September-October. About how to improve performance, Chief Kim said: “Training is the only answer.” If there are training support programs that can help your performance, including physical and psychological training, we will actively collaborate with other sports organizations such as the National Sports Promotion Agency, “he said. Chief Kim said,” I said after the two -year term, “after the two -year term, I will be recognized as a place with a lot of positive energy. When it comes to “Jincheon Training Center”, I want to be remembered as a chef who had a good influence on recognizing future promising players as a place where they really want to come in, “he promised.

[Reporter Kim Jihan in Jincheon]