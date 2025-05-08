Utah NHL team chooses Mammoth as a permanent name: what we are here and what the new equipment looks like

Utah Hockey Club changes into the Mammoet of Utah.

That is what the NHL franchise will become permanently known, the organization announced on Wednesday, after a 13-month process that included four rounds of fan voices and more than 850,000 ballots.

When revealing the new identity on Wednesday, Smith Entertainment Group greeted the choice of a powerful animal that Utah claimed as home more than 10,000 years ago.

From day 1 we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are pleased to celebrate today's launch with the whole state, said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the club. The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from and the unstoppable force built together.

The team played its inaugural season as Utah Hockey Club or Utah HC. That was selected as a temporary name in April 2024 after Ryan and Ashley Smith had purchased and moved the Arizona Coyotes on extremely short notification.

The colors of year 1 in Utah remain unchanged in the new sweaters designed for the Mammoet: rock black, salt white and mountain blue.

The Black Home sweaters have a primary logo with several small nodding to the region, including wasatch-mountain chain and with snow covered peaks that form the crown of the animals; the shape of Utah, which is subtly embedded in the Bergsilhouette; and the curved tissue to form a U

The White Away Jerseys have a Utah Stairstep design from the inaugural franchises of the franchises, made a choice because the team they represent and represent the middle when playing in visiting buildings, according to the team.



The Mammoet jerseys from Utah keep the teams of the current color scheme. (Thanks to Utah Hockey Club / The Utah Mammoth)

Mammoth fossils were found in Utah. The now extinct mammals stood for more than 14 feet long, weighed up to 22,000 pounds and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, ward off predators and thrive in Glacier site from Utahs.

Those qualities must also lend themselves well to a mascot when the organization is ready to reveal one.

How did we get here?

The road to selecting the permanent identity of the team was an exhaustive and contained some complications due to trademarks and intellectual property restrictions.

A first list of 20 possible names was limited last June by the vote of the fan to what the team announced as six finalists: Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti.

After the next round of the voting of fans, a momentum seemed to have been built around Yeti. However, the NHL team had to continue with that possibility, because no deal could be reached with the Yeti Cooler Company to guarantee the rights to use it.

Nothing came from the characteristic office that was surprising in any way, said Smith Entertainment Group director Mike Maughan in a press conference at the end of January. We are working on Yeti coolers. The NHL has contributed to them. At the end of the day they have a trademark with which they can print Yeti on clothing and other merchandise.

At that time, three possibilities remained for the name: Utah Mammoth, Utah Wasatch and Utah Hockey Club.

Fans who attended four home games in Delta Center had the opportunity to choose between the latter three options and also several different logos on iPads stationed in the Arena.

From there, Mammoth was identified as the clear choice, the organization said.

Of particular importance, Koenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the National Lacrosse Leagues Colorado Mammoth (plus the NHLS Colorado Avalanche and others), also accept the name to the name.

The new equipment

A limited selection of first-run Mammoet Merchandise will be available on Wednesday in the team store in Delta Center, with more items that will be purchased online from next week.

It will not be closer to the start of the NHL season 2025-26 that fans can buy sweaters.

After winning the second trekking lottery on Monday evening and jumping from 10 places to the number 4 pick, the team expects to look for the picks in Zwarte Mammoettruien after making those selections in the design of the following months in Los Angeles.

The sentence est. 2024 will be sewn into the collar of both the house and the sweaters a tribute to the arrival of NHLS in Utah.

(Photos thanks to Utah Hockey Club / The Utah Mammoth)