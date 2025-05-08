Sports
Discover a mother that we have never known, in letters she saved from the Second World War soldiers
It felt like we had excavated a long buried treasure.
A box had already forgotten for decades in my sister's basement. Hidden in a folder inside were 43 letters of clearly beaten soldiers who had met my mother at the Red Cross in Rome in the last months of the Second World War. Moreover, to our surprise, comment cards that mother had written about every man.
If she had died not long ago, Mama would have reached the century this year, which means she received some of these letters when she was only 19. And the soldiers who wrote her would usually have been over that age.
Lossworthy? Emotionally loaded? No way to know without reading them, so my sister Juanita, her husband, Mark, and their sons Forrest and Aaron met in my dining room to dig in.
The first thing we have noticed about the letters, written on super-light air mail paper, is that according to the standards of today these greatest generation boys were practically calligraphers who are swarming in italics, lines even straight on non-cuddly paper. Nice handwriting, without necessarily writing skills.
A man, Frank, starts every letter to hope it will find my mother 'in the very best health'. Then he tells her where he writes from the Mess Hall, say and how it is again.
Others are more fun. Ed, for example, starts one missive by joking about the first name of Mom. She was born in Panama and “Omah” must have thrown him when they met. “Dear Homan,” he writes, follow, “bet you didn't think I could remember how to spell the above.”
Rifling by Mama's comment cards, my sister is looking for his. “Edward,” she reads. “Him met him at the APO. A very nice boy, however, we always have a kind of discussions. He is 28.”
That was old. Most of her correspondents looked more like James, which she noticed, “will be 20 in October.”
Romance at Red Cross Social Clubs
Rome was liberated just a few months earlier by Allied troops, and the Red Cross, where mother worked, sponsored clubs for soldiers tennis and dancing almost every night. Mother was young, raven -haired and not connected, and she seems to have had a lot of frees, some flexible like Charles: “I hope to see you again,” he wrote, “but until I do that, do you mind if I fall in love with you?”
Others, including James, were less flexible. “Wonder how often I should ask you before I got a date?” He writes complaining.
Seriously sweet, these guys, and full of surprises, even in their signatures. Tommy, for example, runs the “y” when he draws and puts a smiley face in the loop.
“He was ahead of his time,” my cousin Aaron, amused by the lesson of family history. “I'm not just through,” he shines, “I really enjoy.”
He's not alone. This is a mother of whom my sister and I had no suspicion. When I asked our brother Steve what he knew about mother during the Second World War, was he only “she played pingpong?” That makes sense, because in the Lore family, she met Dad. But she met Dad in New York, years later. And she died before Forrest and Aaron were born, so this is a mother and grandmother we had never known, viewed by her interactions with boys she had never called so much.
My sister takes a reaction map and giggles. “Ohh, sgt. Bob,” she reads, with a quick look in my direction. “I think I love him. Winky, Hot, Bob, Cutie-Pie.”
I have so many questions.
Reviewed about dancing and ping -pong -skills
While Mama met these guys on dancing, she was usually their Fred Astaire potential. She notes from Ricky: “When he dances, he likes diving.” She also cataloged their bravery at table tennis. “Guy,” she writes, “Ping-Pong plays, but I defeated him.”
This loss seems to have fallen under Guy's skin, because a few days later he wrote her, asked for a rematch: “Every time you feel happiness, just come down and we will arrange it once and for all. This time I will forget, temporarily, you're a lady. PS seriously, I think you're a pretty good player, but don't think I'm just a little better !!!
“It's better to love and lost …”
Mother saved a letter that was more serious. It is dated “Two Days After Christmas” and was from a commander, which means that he would have been at least 35 or 40.
“Someone, somewhere ever, once said there was no fool like an old fool,” he begins, “and I once said that I would never fall in love again. I did quite well, by keeping my resolution, until last July. That was when I first came to Rome. Three weeks later, on my way to my new assignment, I stopped to get another look at the girl.”
In the coming months he came back again and again, he writes. They met. He had a silversmith he thought she would like. She gave him “medicinal” cognac when he had a cold. He goes three pages further about how he debated about her how he felt, but thought that this would be selfish. So he kept going back to the front without saying anything in fear.
“I was so much in love with you,” he writes, “that I couldn't sleep at night and only take a matter of obvious.”
Deciding to be selfish once and to speak his opinion, he returned on Christmas Day 1944 to see her.
“But this trip to the club,” he writes, “was where I stumbled. I saw you with the background of all those guys who looked at you so admiringly. And the SGT. Who worshiped you. And how happy you were among them. Welli squeezed myself to wake up from my dreams.”
He quotes a little Tennyson “better to love and lost than never kept it”, and says he gives her “back to your own generation”. Then he asks her to forgive him because he slips to Naples without calling her and saying, “I just want to see you while I dreamed, not in farewell.”
The war ended a few months later, and by the next Christmas was mother at Barnard College in New York, where she met a Columbia Law student about her age called Tony Mondello on a Pingpong table.
And yes, he could dance that the clincher was probably. While we grew up, when mum and dad went to the dance floor at parties, their friends always came back to watch.
So in a sense, I think we knew the mother who wrote these guys to just not realize it, or to remember it after all these years.
Is it not like a mother to leave her children a memory.
