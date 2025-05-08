



Herentennis | 5/7/2025 11:26:25 AM Suny Oswego Hen's Tennis and the Hartwick College Ladies Tennis Programs represent the Empire 8 in the 2025 Division III Tennis Championships, which start on Friday 9 May. Hartwick won the Empire 8 Women's Tennis Championship to earn back the automatic qualifications in October, while Oswego won the first E8 Men's title on 3 May 3. Filthy West No. 2 Seed Suny Oswego (11-3) Rolled to a 5-1 win over West No. 1 Seed Nazareth University (12-8) In the 2025 Empire 8 Men's Tennis Championship Match from the Goilsano Training Center on the Campus of Nazareth University on Saturday, May 2. Oswego Receives an Automatic Berth Intnis Intnis The 2025. Oswego gathered to win two of the three Doubles competitions and in the beginning, second and third singles to win his first Empire 8 championship in the first season as a competition member. The Lakers (11-3) are confronted at 4 p.m. with Amherst College (15-7) in the Medford, Mass. Regional, organized by Tufts Uuniversity. They will play at Bass River Courts in Beverly, Ma. The mammoths won the Nescac Conference Championship and went for the first since 2019 to the NCAA tournament. The winner of the game will continue on Saturday 10 May to play RPI. Heart wick No. 1 Seed Hartwick College won its second Empire 8 championship in the last three seasons and defeated No. 2 Seed Suny Geneseo with a score of 5-0 in the title match in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday 19 October. Hartwick achieved the automatic offer of the Empire 8 in the automatic bid of the 2025 NCAA Division III Sewsen Tennids Championship. The Hawks (14-3) are confronted at 2 p.m. with the College of New Jersey (12-6) at the Bowdoin College Regional in Brunswick, Maine. TCNJ won the NJAC tournament in the fall for their 29th consecutive NCAA tournament performance. The Winner of the Match will continue on Saturday 10 May to play Bowdoin. About the Empire 8 Conference The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8 Visitwww.empire8.com andYouTube Empire 8 social media

