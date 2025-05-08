Rio Rancho will officially be the home of the new Pro Hockey Team





Fans are given the opportunity to name the future 31st Echl franchise, which starts playing in the 2026-27 season. Rio Rancho, NM Pro Hockey is back in New Mexico. The Echl is coming to Rio Rancho. City leaders and team management came together on Tuesday to announce the New Mexico Pro Hockey Club as the 31st member to become a member of the Echl. This team will be hyper -room; We are pleased to be part of that, said Sean Decker, the president of Rev Entertainment. We are delighted to have local ownership. Rev Entertainment will supervise the team with the Dallas stars of the NHL that leads them for a number of operations. To get an NHL team to help us guide us about facilities, equipment, players, staff, all things that go into it, Decker said. They will also help us find a partner. It is important for me to share with you that the Dallas stars here will not be our partner. This is part of the Western expansion plan of the competitions. ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said it is an important step in expanding professional hockey and creating more affiliated companies for the NHL, for which the Echl is a secondary developer, a low under the American Hockey League. Listen, when you have the opportunity to expand the competition, it is very exciting, Crelin said. Especially Western because that was a focus of us. But I think it's just great for hockey in North America and development hockey. While the New Mexico Pro Hockey Club turns to the stars to guide them through operations, they turn to New Mexicans for guidance on a name. We have a rare opportunity to form these teams identity from the name to the energy in the stands, said Mayor Greg Hull of Rio Rancho. Anyone interested can go nmprohockey.com And submit their team name ideas. The team plays all their home games in the Rio Rancho Events Center from the 2026-27 season. For related stories: Happy Romero

