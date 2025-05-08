Alabama Football 2026 Recruiting Strategy's Surprise Leader: Zyan Gibson

Gadsden, Ala. Zyan Gibson knows exactly who he wants Alabama to play the next class of 2026.

At the moment, the Games Cornerbacks Persons are firmly set up on Alexander City Five Stars wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who has determined his dedication date for July 2. His six planned official visits include the Crimson Tide, which will get the last swing from 19-22 June.

Gibson, the number 50 player National and number 4 player in Alabama In the 247 Sports Composite that was committed to Alabama in December, he said that he is getting closer and closer to Morgan, a recipient who could fit right in the Crimson Tide infringement.

But the field itself is not extensive.

I just have it very sweet everywhere, Gibson told Tuscaloosa news. Like, come on. What (are you) waiting for?

Talking has never been Gibsons style. At Gadsden City High School, Gibson is the quiet leader, said football coach Ali Smith, the one who jumps to the front of the warm -up line, who is where he should be, who does what everyone should do.

I think he works as one of the best players in the state, if not in the country, Smith said.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

That is not only Gibsons. It is also to help the Crimson Tide to secure other 2026 players who want to be one of the best players in the state, if not the country. It is a role that Gibson had not expected, but one that he takes incredibly seriously.

I want to build a culture at Bama, Gibson said. I'm just going for the best guys.

At the beginning of May, Gibson was one of the five class of 2026 commits, accompanied by Muscle Shoals Rand Kamhariyan Johnson and three recruits from Georgia: five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds, four-star Edge Jamarion Matthews and four-star Chris Booker.

Gibson was not the first member of the class, one that had four separate obligations and the comments before the Gadsden-Cornerback Alabama chose December 24.

However, Gibson was the only member for 59 days, a piece that felt like an eternity and ended with Bookers obligation on 20 February. But it was also a piece when the Crimson Tide kept pushing a message that Zyan and the Gibson family sold.

To Michael Gibson, the father of Zyans and a former Ole Miss Defensive Lineman, Alabamas Recruiting Approach is not a pitch, but a real approach to the program in general, a built around old school relationships in a world of name, image and similarity and money, a family -oriented Courtney and general manager Courtney Morgan, to the Associate Director of Recrting Operations Ashleigh Kimble, Who Calls The Team The Team Mom.

It is only one big happy family down there. I think everyone is bought with coach deboer and the plan, said Michael Gibson. That's why you didn't see anyone touching the portal. And that is really big. Really big in family, man. There is nothing but love in the building when you go in there.

Gibson, his father said, has a good instinct about how to pitch Crimson Tide after countless visits and to build hour relationships with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and the rest of the staff that treats us as a family.

Michael Gibson, however, never expected Zyan to be the face of this class of recruits. His son is very relaxed, restrained (s) does not talk much at all. But in a different way it is all logical.

When he is among his colleagues, he opens a little more, Michael Gibson said.

Zyan Gibson recruits to find teammates that he can feel comfortable with, with whom he can build a relationship, with whom he will try to win in Tuscaloosa.

It was who Gibson was, and whoever expects Smith that Gibson will be in Gadsden City in his last season, a modest boy who finishes his tail.

He is so tailored to who he is with these guys and wants to be the best here that he is just one of the boys, Smith said. But he works hard. And I think his dedication to his training and hard work, which separates him. You could say, oh I can see why he is one of those guys.