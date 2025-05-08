Get accredited and cover the largest multi -port event in 2025!





The media accreditation for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Fisu World University Games remains open until 1 June 2025. Sign up and helps us to share the excitement, sports, education and culture around the world. The Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Fisu World University Games is the largest multi -port event of the year in Germany and offers much more than just a sports competition. In addition to an international of the top class of student athletes, you can expect a versatile Major Sports event that combines sports, science, music and culture. The expected 8500 student athletes from 150 countries that will be welcomed by Mascotte Wanda all have unique stories to tell, because they excel both in their studies and in their sport. They deserve cover because they can not only be the future top athletes in their sport, but also the leaders of tomorrow, who play an important role in their communities. They are great role models for future generations and will inspire many to lead a healthy, balanced lifestyle. 12 days with large potential stories But the Fisu World University Games are not only about sport and the 18 disciplines at 23 locations. They are much more than that, add education to the Fisu World Conference And culture Until the whole experience, from 16-27 July 2025. So whether you choose to be located in Berlin for volleyball, swimming in diving or in the Rhine-Ruhr region for all other sports, do not waste time and apply for accreditation. Use the media accreditation form (link below). The media accreditation is required by anyone who carries out media reports at the location of the event in the form of stories, news reporting, photography, videoography, broadcast, etc. This includes media professionals such as: Written press (news agencies, magazines, newspapers, online media)

Photograph

Non-rights that hold broadcasters (the TV and radio companies involved in producing the highlights of video news)

Media departments of institutions (such as sports federations, sports clubs, locations, host cities, universities, partners)

Influencers/bloggers The Media Service Team of the Organizational Committee is happy to answer all the questions you have and is looking forward to welcome you this summer in Rijn-Ruhr 2025.

