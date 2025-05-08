Tennessee Football 2025 Depth graph after spring transfer Portal

The football schedule of Tennessee in 2025 seems to have been set or very close to completion.

UT can still add players from the spring transfer portal and it can still hook. But there are few quality players available, and the portal is closed for new ones who introduce it.

De Vols lost six players during the spring portal and have added three.

There are 79 stock market players projected for the schedule of 2025, including only nine stock market seniors. The 2024 team had 15 senior citizens, exclusive walk-on starters Will Brooks and Matthew Salansky.

That means that there are many young, inexperienced players in the schedule of 2025, which makes position matches interesting.

Here is a projected depth card as the activity of the spring portal slows down.

Tennessee Football 2025 Projected depth card

Quarterbacks

Joey Aguilar or Jake Marks | George Macintyre

This is a legitimate competition. Merklinger has steadily improved as a quality backup, which should be his role until Nico Iamaleava got stuck to UCLA. His willingness to start is uncertain, that is why UT was looking for established starters in the portal.

Aguilar, a UCLA transfer, was a star player at Appalachian State. But he was sometimes too carefree in terms of interceptions. It can be effective at SEC level or above his head. Time will learn it. First he has to learn the attack quickly.

Macintyre has a bright future. But if he was needed as a starter from 2025, things went south for Aguilar and Merklinger.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Joey Aguilar Within 100-day emergency course to become Tennessee QB

Run

Peyton Lewis or Desean Bishop | Ster Thomas

Neither Lewis nor Bishop can fill the shoes of Dylan Sampson, the offensive player of the year 2024 sec. But coach Josh Heupels Offense always produces in the ground game, and this duo could be the task.

A third running decreasing, however, must, Thomas, a duch transmission or a first -year student for this Achterveld, to be a force instead of a weakness.

Wide recipients

Mike Matthews | Travis Smith

Bralon Staley | Amari Jefferson | Joakim Dodson

Chris Brazzell | Radarious Jackson

UT was not aggressive enough in the winter transfer portal and so far it has struck in trying to land a recipient in the spring portal. The vols still watch.

There are reasons for optimism. Matthews has five -star talent. Staley has flashed in practice. Brazzell should improve in his second year in the system. But only orange colored glasses can hide the worries in this thin, inexperienced group.

Tight ends

Miles Kitsselman (injured) | Ethan Davis | Cole Harrison or Dasaahn Brame or Jack van Dorselaer

Kitselman is one of the SECs quite recurring tight ends, but he has to recover from a breast wound in the spring.

Davis is an athletic pass-catcher that has not yet mastered in-line blocking. UT must accentuate what he does best, or Davis must expand his skills. Anyway, it looks like a make-or-break season for him.

Do not be shocked if Brame or Van Dorselaer comes into the mix as first -year students.

Line

Lt Lance heard Bennett Warren

LG Wendell tired | Jesse Perry

C William SattterWhite | Max Anderson

RG Sam Pendleton | Shamurad Umarov

RT David Sanders | Jesse Perry

Heard is the only recurring starter, but things are not so gloomy in front. Moe (Arizona) and Pendleton (Notre Dame) were strong portal pickups. Sanders was the number 1 tackle in the 2025 class and he has to learn at work as a first -year student.

Center is a critical position, or Redshirt first -year student satterwhite it can fill it or pendleton has to shift there. Perry gets a former utility role in Dayne Davis. Perry could start with the guard whether the primary backup is on the guard or tackling the place.

Line of defense

The Dominic Bailey | Tires west | Tyree Weathersby

DT Jaxson Moi | Daevin Hobbs | Josh Schell

DT Bryson Eason | Nathan Robinson or Jamal Wallace (injured)

Edge Joshua Josephs | Caleb Herring | Jordan Ross

There are only concerns about this group compared to the 2024 unit, the deepest defensive line rotation in university football.

But Eason and Josephs are potential players of all sec. Bailey is a recurring starter. And some talented young players in turn have waited.

Injuries can be a problem after countless interior rulers missed spring. Defensive ends may have to slide in, or first -year students can be called up.

Linebackers

MLB Jeremiah Temander | Edwin Playman

WLB Arion Carter | Jordan Burns | First -year TBD

Carter must remain healthy and play consistently. Telander must improve his game outside the Tackle box. Spillman has to move forward after missing most of the 2024 season due to an injury. If that all happens, this is a strong group.

But depth is still a big question. At the end of the seasons, at least five Linebackers are likely to be needed, which means that a first-year or walk-on will be in the mix.

Adams Tennessee lost ground in SEC due to the shortage of the transfer portal

Secondary

CB Jermod McCoy (injured) or Jalen McMurray | Marcucus God

CB Rickey Gibson | Colton Hood

Star Boo Carter | Dylan Lewis or TBD

S Second Turentine | Jackson Mathews

Rate Edines or Kaleb Beasley

McCoy was an all-American from 2024. But he rehabilitates a torn ACL who could at least an early part of the season. Carter is a potential All-SEC player. Gibson and Turrentine are back for starters.

But the spring portal has poached the defensive secondary depth of UT. Veteran Jalen McMurray could be one of the most important players of the defense, because he can start in McCoys Cornerback or Carter games at Nickelback.

Hood, a transfer in Colorado, can calm the worries if he can contribute to Cornerback. But coaches hope that one of the five first -year students is ready to play immediately.

Specialists

P Jackson Ross

PK Max Gilbert

LS Bennett Brady

Ko Josh Turbyville

Kr Peyton Lewis or TBD

PR Boo Carter

This is the strongest recurring unity in the team. Ross, Gilbert and Carter are in the season All-SEC candidates. Brady takes over for Salansky at Long Snapper.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.