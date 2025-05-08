Sports
Hays repeats itself as WAC champions | West -Skansas Tennis -Standouts
After breaking through last season for their first Western Athletic Conference Championship in more than two decades, the Senior Loaded Hays Indians successfully defended their title on Monday in Dodge City.
Tennis has recently exploded in popularity at Hays, with figures that have been increasing sharply in recent years. The Indians have no fewer than 13 seniors in their program this year.
This group of seniors is certainly motivated for the entire season to go after the WAC title after he had seen last year's group, said Hays coach Kayla Brown. I certainly had faith in it, but thought there would be some closer fighting this year.
We fought through a few narrow matches and lost a few close. In general, everyone showed up and he really played some solid tennis all day, what we want before we go to the regional meeting.
The Indians wiped the singles titles on the WAC meeting with bare Schwien at number 1 and Ken Shaffer at number 2.
Schwien was named WAC Player of the Year. Last season he mainly played twice before he decided to switch to Singles as a senior, with a record of 21-6 this season. He went 4-0 on the WAC meeting.
He really spent time on the technical side of the game in the low season and what he had to do to be successful this year, Brown said about Schwien. In general, he is a very solid player who have not been able to beat many people this season.
Shaffer also went 4-0 to the Wac No. 2 Singles title to be won for the second consecutive season.
Bale and Ken both saw Upper Varsity competition last season, said Brown, the WAC coach of the year. Ken lost a close competition at Regionals last year. That certainly gave him the motivation to keep improving in the low season and to prepare for this season.
Mason Schleicher and Preston Parr went 3-1 on the WAC meeting to end in a three-way draw for first place at number 1 Doubles. Christian Miller and Madox Zimmerman achieved third place in number 2 double with a 2-2 mark.
Both of my double teams saw the less competitive Varsity coming together last season, said Brown. When they come in this season, they are really performed with the expectation of more of themselves and themselves to get better, knowing that they would be confronted with more challenging competition.
Next for the Indians is Friday 5A regional tournament at Goddard Eisenhower.
It was nice to see the Hays High Tennis program growing and having successes that will be remembered for many years to come, said Brown. I hope that these successes will continue to motivate the underclass in the team.
Other Western Kansas Tennis -Stalling
Scott City has recorded its fourth consecutive Great West Activities Conference Team title. Brody Strine and Brody Stoecklein won the number 1 Doubles title for the Beavers.
Cimarron's Landon Housman (16-8) was the GWAC singles champion, while Ulysses Nicholas Martinez was second.
The double teams of Miguel Oalle Camacho/Emmanuel Garcia Romero by Liberal and Dodge Citys Daniel Valesquez/Alex Gonzalez were part of the Drieweg draw with Hays Schleicher and Parr for first place in No. 1 Doubles on the WAC meeting. Each team went 3-1.
Central Plains has won six of his eight regular seasonal meeting. The Oilers are led by their number 1 Doubles team from Paxton and Peyton Dody (22-4) and no. 1 singles player Camden Stiles (20-1).
Meades Samuel Lynn has posted a 20-5 singles record this season.
