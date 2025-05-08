Howard Industries, a leading manufacturer of electrical and technology products, has given the main condition gift for the new practical facility of Mississippi State University. MSU director of Athletics Zac Selmon made the announcement today. In anticipation of IHL approval during the June 2025 meeting, the new facility will be mentioned in honor of Billy W. Howard Sr., a beloved alumnus, former student athlete and pillar of the MSU community.

This groundbreaking philanthropic gift will elevate the Mississippi State Football program by offering elite resources and promoting the development of players within the state-of-the-art indoor practice facility.

Mr Howard graduated from MSU in just three years with a diploma in electrical engineering in 1946. A striking athlete, he excelled in football, basketball and job, letters in all three sports. Howard made his mark as a football player under head coach Allyn McKeen, where he became the first player in the history of MSU who played almost every minute of every game and earned the nickname “Iron Man”.

“This donation is a tribute to the deep ties of my family with Mississippi State University,” said Mr Howard. “It is an honor to support the football program and to help build a facility that will continue to feed the next generation of student athletes. I am proud to be part of the inheritance of the Bulldogs.”

“We are so grateful to the Howard family and Howard Industries for their well -considered decision to invest in the development of elite talent in the state of Mississippi,” Selmon said. “We know that this is a critical time in the University Football, and we have to keep taking the steps to elevate Mississippi State Football. We are very happy that Howard Industries shares this conviction with us, but we are even more excited and honored that the new facility will bear the name of Mr Billy because he is an example of this facility.”

MSU President Dr. Mark E. Keenum said that this gift entails an exciting shock for the critical reinvestment in Mississippi State Football.

“Howard Industries plays an integral part in the economic success of the state of Mississippi and that is something that we know are deeply important from first hand,” said Keenum. “We are grateful for their passion and for the generosity they have shown the state of Mississippi through this main gift for the indoor practice facility. This transforming gift from Howard Industries, in honor of Billy W. Howard Sr., is certainly exciting and a glossy example of the reinvestment and the positive effects of the positive effects. Community everything, from registration to brand recognition on a national scale.

De Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility includes an indoor training facility of 110,000 square meters, as well as special areas for sports sciences for improved work in injury prevention and recovery. There will also be renovations and extensions of sports medicine, nutrition and dressing room areas within the current Leo Seal Jr. Football complex.

De Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility will be built next to the current Leo Seal Jr. Football complex.

“Words can't really express how incredibly grateful we are for Howard Industries and the entire Howard family for making this vision,” Main football coach Jeff Lebby said. “This new indoor facility will enable us to train more effectively while we compete for the best in the country week in and week. The development of players, the components for preventing injuries and recovery and the possibility to prepare themselves on Saturday, regardless of the elements outside the home, have enormous consequences for our program.

The estimated costs for the indoor practical facility and improved support spaces are around $ 60 million. Architects, CDFL and HOK, and Facility Planners Complete design concepts, with a groundbreaking expected in 2027. It is expected that the indoor training facility will be opened in the summer of 2028, with interior renovations at the Leo Seal Jr. Football complex that was completed in 2029.

Those interested in giving the indoor practice facility project must contact the Bulldog Club AT662-325-3074 or Visithailstate.com/howardipf.