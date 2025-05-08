Naomi Osaka found her tennis along the WTA Tour -Ladder. She has also found a mentality

Rome for a year and a half in her comeback from the birth, Naomi Osaka did not expect him to lose the first round races during the WTA tour. She did not expect that she would fall to the tennis small competitions to win.

But that is exactly where the four-time Grand SLAM champion and former world no. 1 were open in the Madrid at the end of April. After three weeks of Klei-Court training in southern France with Patrick Mouratoglou, her coach, Osaka, traveled to the Spanish capital. There she lost her first match from Lucia Bronzetti to Italy, against whom she had never lost. That defeat was not far away from that in Indian Wells, California that Osaka described as the worst match of her career.

Mouratoglou, who once coached Serena Williams, told Osaka that her tennis was there. Osaka knew too. But after she had missed so many matches with injuries in the past eight months, she did not forget because she has not had any practice to consistently compete.

With just over a week until the next tournament in Rome, Osaka only had one place to go for some competition: the tennis ladder.

We had to solve a few things in competitions, Mouratoglou said on Wednesday, after Osaka won her sixth consecutive match at Clay with her first round victory over the Italian Open.

How did she get to six? She spent last week at a WTA 125 event in Saint Malo, France, where she practiced with competing against a series of players outside the top 100.

If we have a problem, we immediately go to the problem and we will solve it, Mouratoglou said. It was risky. Everything but winning the title would be a bad result.

And with that Osakas sometimes Rocky but never boring ride through this comeback took his last curve, from a WTA 1,000 event in Madrid, just below the level of a Grand Slam, to the second level of professional tennis in a small city in North France, and then back to the newest WTA 1,000 in Rome.

I just wanted to concentrate on tennis, Osaka said after beating Sara Errani at the Stadiumhof in the Foro Italico. She wanted clay experience prior to the French open and she didn't care where she got it, she said.

I have always told people that I am okay, I play in court 16 if I have to. The reason I returned was not always playing on central courts, it is because I really enjoy the game. I just want to see what I can do.



Naomi Osakas returns to tennis, has not been without obstacles. (Then isitene / getty images)

That explanation is peppered with whiplash for everyone who has followed Osakas, has returned to tennis since the beginning of 2024. When she came in a point to beat Iga Witek in the French open last May, Osaka was greatest: it is clear that the results resulted at the moment, but I think I was breeding every tournament, she said in her news conference.

By September she was split with coach Wim Fissette, with whom she won two of her Grand Slam titles and hired Mouratoglou. Fissette is now at Witek. By December Osaka said that she did not see herself hanging around the pro tour for too long if her results did not start measuring her expectations, which return to the top of the sport she dominated at the beginning of the 2020s.

Different times require different ways of thoughts, and sometimes a good bit of humility. Her decision to play a WTA 125 tournament did not go unnoticed.

I just went to her yesterday and I said, I respected you earlier, but now I respect you more, Maria Sakkari, who made it through the qualification in Rome as she tried to fight her way back to the relevance after falling the top 80, Osaka said during an interview in the Italian capital.

Four-time Grand SLAM champion will play in Saint Malo. Respect.

Osakas Move is not exactly new or rare. The arrival of more and more two weeks of 1,000 levels of events on the tennis tours has stung gaps in the schedules of the top players. Go early in one of those events and the choice is to wallow in defeat for a week, maybe longer, while your rhythm loses or try to get that rhythm back.

For most of an hour and a half against Errani, that movement seemed like a masters blow. Besides a few games early in the second set, Osaka was her old self. She bullyed Errani around the field from the base line, from top and from a few feet behind. They dug balls from corners. She hit seven aces.

In short, she did what she hadn't done in Madrid, where in her words: mentally I went out.

From that moment I promised myself that I would give 100%, whatever happens, because it is no sense to play or practice matches, it would be a waste of everyone, Osaka said.

There was also another part of this, they said and Mouratoglou. Osaka is not exactly an over-sharer. Never been. A bit shy and reserved is how Mouratoglou described her.

That's fine, except when she doesn't tell him how she feels for the competitions, what makes it much harder for him or someone else to help her. After those three solid weeks of preparation for the Mouratoglous Academy, expectations on the way to Madrid. She also played that way, but she had not spoken much about it before they took the court and it came as a surprise for her coach.

Mouratoglou has experienced this dynamic earlier.

Players don't always tell how they feel, he said. Sometimes they don't even know what they feel because the stress does not allow them.

In a number of heart-to-heart conversations for Saint Malo, he told Osaka that the more she could express herself against him, the more he could help her by getting competitions.

Again, if we have problems, we solve them, he said.

Or at least they try.

During a tight match on the second round in France against Diane Parry, Osakas Mind to if she had made a mistake by going there, instead of shooting home to spend a few days with her daughter for Rome. On the way to Wednesday match against Errani, Osaka told Mouratoglou that she felt Edgy because she wanted to do well to win her first tournament in four years.

That certainly helped a lot, she said. As a tennis player, as a tennis person, I give so much to win that sometimes I don't see the full image.

This can be especially difficult at this time of the season, during the clay and grass-courts when Osaka has always struggled. Maybe this year may be different? It is already in many ways.

I come in with many more victories, Osaka said.

She and everyone else know how and where she found them.

