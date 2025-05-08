ITTF hopes that program will return to the annual cycle; Sheffield selected to organize 2025 World Hopes Week & Challenge

The entire path returns for 2025

For more than 15 years, the ITTF Hopes program, a talent Identification Program, has led young players on their way to the elite level. And this year ITTF continues to invest in the future new opportunities, new ambitions and a new identity. In the 2025 season, the ITTF hop program will restore its full year-long development framework, which sets up a structured approach for identifying and cherishing table tennis talent in children under 12 years of age (born in 2013 or later). Nowadays, the program has been renewed with a new visual identity and branding that reflects evolution while retaining its core mission. Since 2009, this program has become a cornerstone of the Talent Development Pathway by ITTF.

“With the hoping program that returns to its annual structure, we have strengthened our dedication to offer direct, practical support to young players and their member associations on all continents. This path elevates emerging talent with essential skills, while we create opportunities for long-term growth in our sport. of tables in a time. ” – ITTF – President Petra Srling

At the basic level, National Hopes activities offer the basis where members of members explore and developing talents. These national events are the first selection rounds, with striking artists who deserve the opportunity to continue to their respective continental hope events. The continental phase further refines the talent pool, with only the most promising athletes who qualify for the ultimate experience.

This carefully constructed pyramid culminates in the world hopes week and challenge that represents the pinnacle of the development of the youth table tennis competitions.

"Over a long period, the ITTF Hopes program has been the most important part in a successful and well-established ITTF High Performance program. We know from experience that international recognition early in the career is a determining moment for many young athletes.

Sheffield to organize World Hopes Week & Challenge in 2025

Building on this revitalized framework, the world's brightest young table tennis stars will meet on British soil this year, while Sheffield is preparing to welcome the ITTF World Hopes Week & Challenge from 2025. This flagship ITTF Sport Development Initiative marks an important milestone in the development path for promising players under the age of 12, giving them an invaluable chance to train alongside colleagues from all over the world.

The English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield-Home Basis of the GB Performance Program will serve as the location for this global meeting of 13-19 October 2025. A maximum of 20 girls and 20 boys from five continents, together with around 40 coaches, will participate in an intensive week of training in the challenge event during the last two days.

“We are honored that we have been selected by the ITTF to deliver the ITTF World Hopes Week from 2025,” said Emma Vickers, head of Pathway Development at Table Tennis England. “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring the best U12 players from all over the world to our own performance base in Sheffield, and we will try to use this week as a valuable opportunity to learn more about best practices in the early development phase of U12.”

An inheritance of developing champions

The impact of the program is clear in the remarkable performance of his alumni on continents. Sweden's Triels Moregard conquered silver in Herenhonkslagen in Paris 2024, which shows the ability of the program to develop talent at Olympic level. Adriana Diaz van Puerto Rico, current world no.17, came across table tennis for the first time as an 8-year hope of hope, while the Egypt's Hana Goda History wrote as the youngest Africa Cup champion in just 14 years and 7 months in 2022.

Hana Goda reflected on her hope experience, Hana shared Goda: “If it had not been hopeful, I think my table tennis trip would have been very different. It was not just about the technical skills, although I learned so much that there were the connections that made it special. The bond we formed with other players held for years.

The program continues to feed emerging talents, such as Izaac Quek from Singapore and Elena Zaharia from Romania, who both deliver striking versions at the ITTF World Championships Youth 2023, with their potential while continuing to break into the highest level of international competition. These success stories show the effectiveness of the program in identifying and developing promising talents with different backgrounds, creating paths to international success.

Build a bridge to the future

The timing of England that organizes the ITTF World Hopes Week & Challenge from 2025 has a special meaning because it leads directly to the centenary of the ITTF. The final of the ITTF world championships return to London in 2026 exactly 100 years after the city had organized the first world championships in addition to the start of the ITTF in 1926.

As the ITTF approaches this historical milestone, the selection of Sheffield for the World Hopes Week from 2025 creates a powerful narrative arch that connects the rich heritage of the sport with its promising future. The young talents who compete in Sheffield are perhaps the champions that define sport the next century.