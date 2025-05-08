



Two former Nebraska -football coaches were mentioned in a list that would not want to be a coach. Mike Riley And Scott Frost were two of the Worst College Football Coaching Recruitments From the past decade. USA Today Sports' Will Backus put together a list of the 15 worst recruitments in the past ten years. Given how their respective civil service periods ended, it should not be a surprise that these two former Husker head coaches would make the list. Advertisement Scott Frost was mentioned on number 13. Frost had a tumultuous office Cornhuskers from 2018 to 2022. He ended his time with a record of 16-31, including a record of 10-26 in the Big ten. Frost arrived in Lincoln after a 13-0 season in Central Florida. He came home to rebuild a program that had fallen at difficult times and never came close to achieving one of his goals. The former Quarterback is again the head coach of the UCF Knights. Since then he has stated that he was never interested in leaving Orlando for the first time and only returned to Nebraska to please others, ESPN tell“I think I knew a bit that (the Nebraska -Baan) was not the best for me. It was what some other people wanted me to do to a certain extent.” Backus was Bot in his assessment of Frost's term of office in Lincoln. “He never made a bowl game a total of seven games in his last three years. If Nebraska already had one foot in the grave before Frost arrived, he made sure that the once busy Huskers had six feet under the time he left.” Mike Riley was noted at number 7. Riley coached from 2015 to 2017 in Nebraska and put a record of 19-19 together with two Bowl-game performances. He would be fired after a 4-8 season in 2017. Advertisement Riley was a strange fit from the moment that the then athletic director Shawn Eichorst hired him. The former head coach of the state of Oregon was not related to the program, the school or the region. While he made a bowl game in each of his first two seasons, the 2017 season was nothing less than a disaster. The Huskers lost their last four games and allowing nearly 50 points per match. Those terrible results on the field and the dismissal of the advertisement that hired him made it clear that Riley's time had ended in Lincoln. “His debut in 2015 was the first losing season of the program (6-7) since 2007. He recovered in 2016 with a 9-4 show but backwards in 2017 in 2017, because the Huskers ended up 4-8. That led Nebraska to continue with Riley, whose 19-19 Carrierka came” Since leaving Nebraska, Riley has coached in the now defeated Aaf and XFL. His last job was in 2023 as head coach of the generals of New Jersey in the nowed USFL. In my personal opinion, Scott Frost must be ranked higher than Mike Riley. Riley was a strange choice from the start, and everyone except Shawn Eichorst knew that the experiment would end badly. Advertisement Frost came from an unbeaten season in Central Florida and was the former Quarterback of the National Championship that came home to bring his Alma Mater back to the mountain top. He not only succeeded in turning Nebraska into a champion, but also failed to make football relevant in Nebraska. Contact us/Follow us @Cornhuskerswire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook To follow the continuous reporting of Nebraska news, notes and opinions. This article originally appeared on Cornhuskers -thread: Nebraska football coaches Scott Frost and Mike Riley named Bad Hires

