Sports
With coach Raman by his side, Sathiyan hopes to return to his peak shape
It was 13 years of coach-warthrelation in the demanding sport of table tennis. And the association has only been strengthened over time.
The bond between S. Raman and G. Sathiyan has been solid over the years, despite the ups and downs.
A journey that started in 2012 in YMCA Royapettah, Chennai, now Raman runs Raman TT High Performance Center has reached a critical phase in the career of Sathiyans.
The double national champion and Arjuna Awardee, who witnessed his world ranking that was to a career-high 25 in 2019, has now seen it fall to 109 in May 2025.
However, there are no signs of worries about the face of Sathiyans. With his coach by his side, he has faith in his place in the world.
While he prepares for his 10th world championships (including teams and individuals) who are held in Doha from 17 to 25 May, Sathiyan said that he is working on certain techniques and stated that he will become stronger with Ramans ideas and tips than before.
According to Sathiyan, Raman is not a common coach who puts all the failures in his/her department.
S. Raman and Sathiyan in 2014. Photocredit: Ganesan v/The Hindu
Raman Sir always took responsibility for both success and failure. He puts you in the front when you win. And takes responsibility when you have mistakes. And I think that is his biggest asset as a coach. He was always there to support you. I lost my father in 2015 and I did not reach the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. Those were the lowest phases of my career and he was with me, said the medal winner of Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.
Sathiyan noted that Raman is a coach who likes to experiment and someone who clarifies his ideas with clarity. He always likes to change many things, to adapt, to experiment. It is more than a coach and student.
From a passive player to an attacking with excellent collection, Sathiyan has certainly evolved as a world -class player under Raman.
In recent years, however, was not the best for Sathiyan. The slide started in mid -2023 when he slid to the 83rd in the world ranking.
In the run -up to the Paris Olympic Games, Sathiyan struggled. Although he was part of the Olympic team, he was only the fourth member.
I think injuries are the biggest challenge. I had a big back injury after the Asian games of Hangzhou from 2023. I had back-to-back knee injury. Then I trained with trainer Shankar Basu to come back. It was heavy, admitted Sathiyan.
In the domestic season after the Olympic Games in Paris, Sathiyan focused more on national ranking tournaments, taking into account the table tennis federation of Indias, the aim to give more importance to domestic events than international events.
I won two national ranking tournaments (national ranking in Panchkula and the fully India interstitutional in Chandigarh), and then made a strong comeback by being part of the Indian team for the World Championships in Doha. We started working differently because the game has evolved. It has become faster with the best of five games. The key is to adjust faster, Sathiyan said.
Sathiyan said that he only needs a good performance in a large tournament such as Smash or a stars for his world ranking.
With one or two tournaments in large WTT tournaments, one can really let 30-40 places jump in world ranking, he said.
Raman said his neighborhood is injury free and is convinced that he will produce results. There has been a malaise (in rankings) that we all mainly know because of his injury. But when he recently did various tests in the Reliance Sports Science Center, the results were very positive. He does not touch any injuries.
Raman believes that Sathiyan is still raging that fire to succeed. Fundamentally, his health is in good condition. So he got the fire and the will to make that effort, Raman said. He also predicted that Sathiyan can reach the top 50 towards the end of the year.
Sathiyan is eager to write a few disturbances in the upcoming world championships and to do well in the Asian Games next year. Winning a medal at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles has been his biggest goal.
So my goal is to train well and to concentrate on major tournaments on the WTT tour. Ranking points will be a by -product if you play well. I have reached a career height of 25 in the world ranking and I know what is needed. This season I will have to plan a calendar that balances both domestic and international tournaments while I am looking for a peak at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, Sathiyan said.
