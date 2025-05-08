



Lansing, Mi – For the first time ever, Marihuana supervisors of Michigan have banned a former industry business owner. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) has permanently excluded Yousef Barakat to be employed by or to be an additional applicant for a medical or adult marijuana adults in Michigan, the CRA said in a statement published Tuesday 6 May. The Cra filed Barakat that he was excluded from the Marijuana industry on April 9, according to The Cras knowledge to exclude. According to the law, he had 21 days to dispute the decision. Bakarat had 50% owned in two Marijuana stores: Big Rapids Tree House Club, licenseed in July 2022, and Bay City Tree House Club, licenseed in March 2023. The companies were operated by KZOO420, which Bakarat dissolved in August 2024, according to Online Business records. CRA records indicate that Bakarats has sold Big Rapids Store 1.5 grams of Marijuana in an unmarked sandwich bag to a 20-year State Police Stagee during a 2023, Sting. CRA inspectors were also present and during the research that followed, several employees who worked without the required approval of the CRA, doors that were unsecured and surveillance cameras were blocked by strategically placed pieces of toilet paper. Bakarat said that inspector products were sold without compulsory tracking labels because the store had no printer, the CRA said. Big Rapids officials withdrew the business license on 10 March 2023. The Bay City Tree House Club received its license for Marijuana retailers 20 days later. In June 2023, CRA employees met the landlord of the building in 215 S. Linn Street in Bay City and discovered that the Marijuana store was unlocked without employees, according to CRA reports. CRA employees said there was no alarm system involved and uncovered marijuana and unmarked marijuana was found inside. State license records state the license of Bay City Tree House as invalid with an expiry date of 13 July 2024. Mlive could not reach Bakarat for comment. In a 2022 Interview with the Big Rapids PioneerBakarat said he heard about the medicinal benefits of using marijuana for pain while playing football at Eastern Michigan University. The EMU Eastern Athletics Website lists BakaratHe graduated from the Salem High School in Canton, practice as a defensive back and member of the teams in 2013. No game statistics are mentioned. Although Bakarat is the first to be placed on the cras -free -voluntary exclusion list, at least nine other marijuana entrepreneurs have agreed to no longer participate in the industry as a result of CRA investigations. Individuals can voluntarily exclude themselves from a job at or participate in a marijuana company, by signing a consent warrant and provision to resolve disciplinary measures that the CRA has initiated against them, the CRA said. A complete list of people banned from the marijuana industry is Available on the CRA website.

