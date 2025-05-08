Historical Double victory: Middlebury Tennis teams conquer Nescac championships

In a soaked weekend that will go in the history of the athletics of Middlebury, the ladies' tennis team finally broke through with their very first Nescac championship and defeated four-time defender Wesleyan University 41 on their home grass. An hour later, the human team at home completed an unlikely championship run at home and added a 12th Nescac title to their collection.

For the women, the victory marks a turning point after seducing the years in the course of the semi -finals last season in the semi -finals and three consecutive years in the final.

Some of us had that underdog mentality, Co-captain Sahana Raman said 25. But we played well to them during the regular season, so we had something like that, okay, we have nothing to lose, we can beat them because we did it earlier.

The women had a 40 Sweep or Hamilton College in the quarterfinals on Friday, a 41 victory at Amherst College in the semi -final on Saturday and a historic victory against Wesleyan on Sunday. Due to rain, the final was moved indoors, creating a unique scenario for the moment of triumph. The team was divided into two separate banks of courts, so that players could not see what happened on the other side.

For co-captain Nina Farhat 25, who eventually reached the championship point, this meant a moment of delayed jubilation.

It was a bit janky, she remembered. We were divided over courts and I finally became the player who won the game in general. When I won the point, I actually had no idea that I had received the game because I didn't know what was happening on the other side.

What followed was a moment of pure confusion that was delighted when teammates came out of a curtain one by one and the other courts to celebrate.

Nathalie sat on the couch next to me with two other teammates watching, Farhat said. She knew that I came in the vicinity of winning the championship point, and she texted them to not get to the field because she knew it and she was completely right when they all just arrived at my court at the same time, I would have realized that I had dressed the game and could have choked completely.

The celebration that followed captured desires of raised desires for four years.

For the senior class that includes Farhat, Raman, Claudia Miller 25 and Nathalie van der Reis 25, this victory represents the highlight of a four-year journey characterized by near-miss and coaching changes.

After Rachel Kahan left the program before the 2021 season, Rob Barr served who was assistant coach under Kahan as an interim coach for the 202122 season, the first -year year of the seniors. This year the ladies team finally found their rhythm under first -year head coach Olivia Leavitt. At only 28, Leavitt is the youngest ladies' coach in the Nescac, but she brought exactly what the program needed: stability and a shared vision that was in accordance with the team values.

Every year our team felt very different, Farhat said. We have had many changes in the head coaching, so it was a bit difficult for us to almost find this cultural team identity. Weve had so many ups and downs, so many changes, so many transitions. It is difficult for us to walk in, just concentrate on tennis and just play our best.

Farhat and Raman both noted that the addition of three energetic first -year students Beveridge 28, Elizabeth Doak 28 and Elsie van Wieren 28 has made a huge difference in addition to their new coach.

These three freshmen came in with a tonne of energy, so excited to compete, Farhat said. We finally had a normality, especially with coaching, and then also my entire class of our four girls as captains.

In a remarkable coincidence, the last collegial match of Leavitts as a player at Brandeis University was a loss for Wesleyan on the same courts where Middlebury won their championship.

It was really a nice complete circle that we could get the Nescac title under her leadership, but we also defeated the school that her took effect in her last team match at these exact courts, Farhat noted.

The tournament also contained another full circle moment between Raman and Farhat, who grew up with playing doubles as juniors.

We have known each other since we were 12 and actually played double together when we were a few years younger, Raman said. She is literally one of my best friends. We live together. She knows when I am super nervous and how I can hype.

While the women wrote history at Wesleyan, the men's team was making their own remarkable story at home. They arrived after one on and down regular season and surprised the conference by beating three teams Williams, Tufts and Bowdoin that they had defeated earlier in the year.

We had no super high expectations, said Co-captain Noah Laber 25. This year we had not really hard goals to win something in a way we had earlier. We just wanted to do our best and enjoy the season.

This relaxed approach was bearing fruit when the Panthers Williams 40 sent in the quarterfinals before they pulled their biggest upset in the semi -final of Saturday, with top seeds and in the third rank Tufts 43.

A critical victory came against Tufts in the semi -final of senior captain Neel Epstein 25.

Neel played someone who traditionally had a fairly good record against him, Laber said. In the end he took out a pretty big comeback and won many really important points. I think without winning that game, I don't think we would have won in the semi.

The momentum was in the Sunday final against the third bowdoin placed, a team that has developed into the fierce rival of Middleburys. The intensity was felt in Nelson, where the sound of cheers of the walls echoed.

At one point, after winning a point, Laber Heckling Bowdoin players silent with a finger at his lips.

Bowdoin is really not my favorite team, he admitted. We can't really get along with many of their players. Weve also played in many big games in the NCAA tournament. The Rowdiness is a kind of what makes it fun, but at some point, when they scream between serving or making absurd comments, it is a bit annoying.

Despite playing a wrist injury, Julian Juju Wu 26 won the championship with a 64, 63 victory at #2 singles. The injury forced WU to adjust his game style and strongly rely on switch -backhands instead of his usual biling technique.

In contrast to Farhats experience, WU was fully aware of the meaning of his match point, while his team stood in line on the side of the field to view his last points. It was great to have that moment to achieve some sort of Nescacs, Wu said. But you know, it's not just my moment, it's the full team moment. We have worked hard this spring and the entire season. Eventually it fell on my racket at the end.

The championships had a special meaning for families traveling from all over the country. Laber's father flew before the weekend from California, not knowing whether they would be his last collegial competitions of his sons. From the suburbs of Chicago, the Kondamuri family made the trip to witness their son Nikky Kondamuri 27 help secure the crucial double point in the final.

They all fought so hard, said Shaun Kondamuri, Nikkis father. What is so cool, we lost all three teams in the season. And then they defeated Williams, they beat Tufts, they defeated Bowdoin. It is really a big win, they really dug and won deeply.

Both teams are now preparing for the NCAA tournament. The women will organize regional rounds this weekend in Middlebury, who have received a first round of bye. They play their opening match on Saturday in the second round, and if they are making progress, they will participate in the regional final on Sundays with an opportunity to reach the national quarterfinals in California.

The men's team will travel to Johns Hopkins for their regional competitions.

We have a pretty decent draw in Regionals, said Laber. Johns Hopkins is absolutely difficult, but some other teams, such as Amherst, have to go back and play tufts again, which is absolutely more difficult. I think we feel pretty good about our chance to make California.

While both teams are riding the momentum of their historic Nescac championship weekend, they certainly won fans to see how far their season will go. For Middlebury students on campus, this weekend offers a perfect opportunity to come out and support the ladies team while continuing their historical season.