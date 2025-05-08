For the gym rats that are there or who want to stay away from first -year 15s, there are many fitness locations spread across the campus with a number of facilities. Keeping a balance at the university is the key to stay on the right track and still enjoy what Berkey Creamery ice cream now and then.
Penn State has seven recreational facilities on the student affairs website, including the IM building, IM Fields, Hepper Fitness Center, McCoy Natatorium, Stone Valley Recreation Center, the Tennis Center and the White Building.
If you want to cancel some weights or take a jog on the treadmill, the IM building and more. The IM building is located on Curtin Road, hidden between East Halls and Beaver Stadium and offers a variety of free weight stations, dumbbell areas and cardio machines.
For those who have more activities -based training courses, the center also has a covered peat field, indoor track, martial arts, table tennis, racquetball jobs, a climbing suite and bouldering wall. College is the time to try new things, and if you are not afraid of heights, the 40 -feet high climbing suite might be exactly in your alley.
If you like to stay active with friends or just have a competitive advantage, a game of IM football or football with some colleague Penn -Staters on the IM fields can be a perfect afternoon. Bigler West Field is located behind the Natatorium and organizes Club Sport practices and other intramural programs.
The Avenue Fields Park, on East Park Ave, are a total of 12 hectares and will keep in -evening intramural sports competitions and club sports practices. The West Fields organize similar events and belong to a number of great places to go outside.
On Burrowes Road, hidden in REC Hall, the Hepper Fitness Center is filled with freeweight sections, treadmills, ellipticals, bicycles, steppers and rowers. They also offer personal training packages for those who are looking for a more personalized training experience.
The McCoy Natatorium on Bigler Road is perfect for taking a dip in the swimming pool on hot days in Pollock Halls. The Natatorium offers opportunities to participate in recreational swimming, club sports, intramural events and other aquatic events.
With indoor and outdoor swimming pools you can stay active all year round, even during 20 degrees Pennsylvania – lodgers. If you explore more in walking and the beautiful valleys in the Keystone State, Stoney Recreation Center is a great place to get out and take the sun.
14 Mile of the Campus, the recreational area includes more than 20 miles of paths, the 72-hectare more Perez, a picnic area, challenge course and even hut and pavilion rental. Paddle boats, canoes and kayaks were all rented by students during a day trip to Lake Perez.
On Millenium Drive, that fresh rubber scent of tennis balls is a great attraction for the tennis center, or maybe just the fact that people like to play tennis. Memberships of the Tennis Center are available for students, teachers, personnel and members of the community who are interested in tackling their racket skills.
Programs are offered for all levels from beginner to tournament, so don't feel afraid to try tennis for the first time.
Centrally located on the campus, next to the hub, the white building is a popular gym for students. The Power and Fitness Center contains 75 plate-loaded stations, 50 free weight stations and 60 cardio machines. The facility also houses an indoor swimming pool, two basketball courts and multi-use rooms for planned group fitness lessons and more.
With so much on a student plate, Penn Fitness facilities makes it easy to stay in shape and have fun while you do all this without missing a beat.
More lifestyle coverage
Penn State Movin Our 50th Festival started with a performance by Fez de Bend at 4 p.m.