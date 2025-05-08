Sports
Nick Saban, Football College Tsar? Meeting with President Trump Hints on former coaches larger goals
It is not often that Nick Saban is the second most powerful man in the room. But last Thursday evening in Tuscaloosa, the seven-time national championship-winning coach warmed up a crowd of graduates at the University of Alabama for the President of the United States.
Because Bear Bryant is no longer with us, Donald Trump is literally the only person who could rise if the goat in Alabama could only short, and Saban acknowledged the pecking order, laughing that he was the opening act for the Rolling Stones.
However, look a little closer, and it seems that Saban is actually the man behind the curtain, whispering in the ears of the powerful and accompanying them to his own purposes. Saban may not win any more matches, but he has only moved the playing field to boardrooms, court halls, hearing rooms and it also appears to be a formidable force there.
There is an old line in the Yellowhammer-state that the five most famous people in Alabama are the head coach in Alabama, the head coach at Auburn, the starting Quarterbacks for Alabama and Auburn and the Governor of the State. In his time, Bryant danced around the Demagogue Die Gov. George Wallace Wallace Wallace 1963 was in the door of the school building, took place just a stone's throw from the office of Bryants and the Beer even briefly flirted with a run for a public office.
Although former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville drove his six-game winning streak over Alabama all the way to congress, Saban has largely kept his political views in Wraps. He is good friends with former West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin, but that is not necessarily a sign; Normal people have friends on both sides of the aisle. Saban actively supported his players who protested during the Black Lives Matter movements of 2020, and argued for vaccination during the pandemic.
Saban, at least publicly, uses politics with a view to execution instead of party how in, hell, an appeal to the person who has the power to introduce actual change, regardless of whether there is a (d) or a (r) to their name. And when Trump loves football, and tends to act quickly when he hears an idea that he likes, is busy forming a presidential committee within a few days after talking to Saban, it is clear that Saban still knows exactly how he can get things done.
Halfway through his term of office in Alabama, Saban, who had already won three national championships at the time, turned his entire philosophy of a Run-first defensive suffocation to an Air-it-Out Zwerm. The result? Another three championships, Heismans for Quarterback Bryce Young and Wide Receiver Devonta Smith, and four and counting quarterbacks in the NFL.
In other words, the man knows how to seize opportunities when he occurs. Thunderous from a pulpit on Saturday morning, the choir fires, but now whispers in the ear of the President of the United States that you let the entire municipality pay attention.
The idea that Saban runs the famous headless, lead -free sport from the University Football, is not a new one. No less than the oracle of the SEC has argued for Saban to claim the throne.
I think the solution for University Football is that you have to stop wasting time on TV and that you have to be what everyone in my company has presented, Paul Finebaum told Saban during an event last May. You must be the tsar of College Football. If you agree now, we can solve many problems.
Saban striped at the time, but it is clear that he keeps a close eye on the direction of the sport. On a public forum last May with Senator Ted Cruz, Saban called for rules that create a kind of competitive balance that we do not now have in university athletics. It is the one who wants to pay the most money, collects the most money, buy most players, the best chance to win. I don't think that's the spirit of university athletics. “
Whether Sabans on the right or wrong side of zero and progress is not the issue, it is a matter of who he can get to listen to him. It is clear that he has the ear of the presidents. And although the effect of an executive order or a white house committee on the current house scheme is at its best cloudy, which is indisputable, Saban is still very involved in the direction of his sport.
While he was on the sidelines, Saban reformed the entire universe of the University Football to his image. You didn't really think that hed stops bending the world for his will only because he doesn't coach, right?
