Update of Chief Executive: May 2025

May 8, 2025 | Julie Snowdon

Welcome to the May edition of my regular update, which contains the latest news and the information to share with you.

Big events WTT Feeder Manchester

WTT Feeder Manchester was a real historic moment for British table tennis. For four fantastic days we welcomed Elite International Competition in the UK, with unforgettable versions of our British athletes. Liam Pitchford and Anna Hursey were crowned men and women's singles champions respectively. Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker added to the medal with an exciting victory in the men's subbels, while our youth combination by Connor Green and Sophie Earley took a silver medal in the mixed doubles.

This event would not have been possible without the extraordinary contribution of our volunteers. Their time, energy and dedication helped both in the structure and the entire event when delivering a world -class tournament that showed our sport at its utmost. A sincere thanks to all of you.

Thanks also to the incredible fans who created a buzzing atmosphere in the Arena during the event. Your support made a huge difference for the players and helped make the event really memorable.

WTT Feeder Manchester sets the tone for what is coming. We are now looking ahead to the WTT-star London in October and, of course, to the World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2026 a one-off opportunity to inspire the nation and the world.

Talent path

WTT -Foeder Manchester marked an important milestone for our GB route, in which athletes three gold, a silver and a bronze, a huge performance protected that reflects the hard work that takes place behind the scenes in the Elite Training Center in Sheffield.

These results are proof of the strong culture and consistent development work led by our Pathway team. The progress of younger athletes, including striking versions of juniors and cadets such as Tianer Yu, Anna Green and Abraham Sellado also shows the exciting potential that comes through the ranks.

Butterfly National Schools Finals 2025

While the WTT FEEDER took place in Manchester, we also saw our Butterfly National Schools individual and team individual and team final in Wolverhampton take place in the same weekend. As one of the largest table tennis competitions in the country, it is an essential because it sees such a range of players participate, from some of our best young people to those who are just starting at their table tennis trip. Scholentafel tennis is as important as both a mechanism to bring new players to the sport, but also for young people to compete the sensation of their schools, an important part of English sport. We will also soon announce the release of an important paper that our development team is being developed with the Youth Sport Trust to further improve the sport in schools in England.

I want a huge thanks to Gail Johns, organizer of the Butterfly National Schools Individual Finals and Carol Miles, organizer of the Butterfly National Schools Team Finals. Their time and efforts as volunteers to deliver these events are greatly appreciated by us and thousands of young people throughout England. Also thanks to all volunteers at the weekend. Thank you also to Chris Cockburn, our development support officer for his hard work in supporting the school committee in delivering these events.

Active Life Success for Table Tennis

Active Life is Sport Englands National Survey that takes place twice a year and measures the activity levels of the nation. This is done in a number of ways, one of them around the number of people participating in a sport. Those who participate in that sport at least twice a month is the most important measure, and the most recent survey has shown an increase of 39,100 people who participate in table tennis in all environments in the past year, an increase of 11%. There has been an increase of 6% in male participation in the past year. The extra 23,200 women and girls who have played in the past year is really pleasant, an increase of 22%. This is seen as a statistically significant increase by Sport England and to put it in perspective, of the 83 measured sports and physical activities, we are one of the only 13 that has seen a significant increase.

This is due to the hard work that our clubs, competitions and provinces offer the game at the local level. It is also a demonstration that the work that our area team does to support and work at the local level is starting to bear fruit. Initiatives such as giving a voice to and supporting our women's and girl ambassadors, as well as the Ping Hub in Manchester and Ping in community work starts to make an impact. However, there is more to do and I am excited to see how we continue to grow the sport the following year.

Cleveland Senior 4*

I was very happy to see the first Senior 4* delivered, with Ormesby Table Tennis Club the successful Cleveland Senior 4*. It is a great step forward to ensure that the top players in this country have more opportunities to compete against each other in high -quality events. It was also pleasant to see Table Tennis England working closely with one of our clubs to make this possible. Clubs are the lifeline of sport and the stronger and more self -sufficient they are in delivering competition, the more opportunities the sport can offer for players throughout England. Many thanks to those who deliver Ormseby and the referee and officials who have offered their time to make this a success.

MANAGEMENT

Chosen directors

Two chosen director vacancies were available in this period and Ritchie Venner will complete a second term and he will be accompanied by Liam Mctiernan full details can be found here

National council members and deputy national councilor appointments

County Associations must choose their national councilor and vice -national councilor for 2025/26. The regulations of the provincial administration require that you do this between 1 May and 15 June and submit the result on 20 June. Submit the result on the appointment form published on the elections and the voting page of the website.

All national council members must complete the CRM application form and the County Committee the appointment form for their member of the provincial representative company.

Involvement

We have held a questions for members where the board and the senior leadership team members welcome and answered them during the open session.

Sally Lockyer

Table tennis England CEO