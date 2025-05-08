Sports
Tennis Television Coverage needs a new dawn. Can TNT's French open offer?
Change rarely quickly comes to tennis media. The coverage of a Grand Slam tournament does not look so different from 10, 20 or in some cases 30 years ago, despite enormous technological progress. The camera corner that is slanted from above, which can flatten the real shape of the recordings of the players. Two well -known voices, probable stars from the past decades, recite the most deep -rooted ideas about the people on the field. Analysis after the match of different voices in the same demography, usually looking ahead to the next game and distributing what, if there is something, the result means for the big story of the tournament.
As many have done, another media network promises that it has found a better way. This time it is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the owner of TNT Sports and the new American rights holder for the French Open. WBD and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) corresponded in June 2024 to a 10 -year -old deal of $ 650 million, so that a termination of coverage was previously broadcast on NBC, the tennis canal, tennis canal+ (the streaming service) and Peacock.
The promise to tennis fans is something else. Interviews with coaches halfway through the match, some of whom will be micd-up. Interviews with players in practice sessions. New camera branches. And whip coverage reminiscent of the red zone of the NFLS, That spends game days on Hopscotchen from one game to another when teams have scoring opportunities. In Paris, where tension and drama arise, TNT says, the cameras will go.
Some of these innovations are not new. Courtside discussions take place during the Laver Cup, the annual ATP-Gesanctioned exhibition, as well as at the United Cup, the mixed international team event that opens the season. A new camera corner at the Madrid Open, which is running with the players' movement and is around their battle zone, reveals the beautiful arch of their shots (while shadows from the stadiums make them disappear).
Some voices that use those innovations will be new. Venus Williams, the seven-fold Grand SLAM champion, will join Andre Agassi on TNTS schedule, together with contemporary players and recent pensioners, including Sloane Stephens, Chris Eanks, Caroline Wozniacki and Sam Querrey.
Max, formerly HBO, streams every match, a full circle moment since HBO made a name for itself, partly with the coverage of Wimbledon in the 1980s. Well -known faces John and Patrick Mcenroe and Chris Evert will be present. And at the center of this attempt to do what countless networks have not fully managed, is a former lecture tennis player: Craig Barry, the Chief Content Officer for TNT. He played at Menlo College in Atherton, California and grew up in the first golden era of professional tennis, When Jimmy Connors bigger than life, BJRN Borg, John Mcenroe, Guillermo Vilas, Evert and Martina Navratilova dominated the sport.
Like most tennis fans of a certain vintage, Barry appreciates the sports traditions, including those connected to how it is presented. He too See tennis have lost a certain degree of cultural relevance, especially with younger sport fans.
It's time to play it ahead, Barry said in an interview last week. It is time to find a groove and push this sport back to where it belongs. I don't know why it has lost as much momentum as it has.
NBC, who gave no priority to tennis reporting and none of the other Grand Slams, had trouble in recent years to grow the public for the French open. About 1.6 million people watched the men's final last year, but less than 1 million looked at the ladies. That is considerably less than the average audience for Wimbledon coverage on ESPN.
TNT starts with a walk. WBD is also the owner of Eurosport, which is televising the French open in Europe. Viewers in America will see some of the most famous voices and former players in the Sport International, including Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, two stars of the 1980s and, in Beckers Case, part of the 1990s. Barry hopes they will see them differently. The coverage on the NFL Red Zone will not have it Separate teams announce teams at every competition, but rather a group in a studio on location that looks at the promotion and talks about it together with everyone else.
What interests me is a conversation approach of the game, where I have the feeling that I am talking in a room tennis, Barry said. I understand that there is a certain formality for the tradition of tennis and I am not here to change that, but to cut people loose to have opinions and give them a forum to have a conversation and watch different ways to call competitions, is an important part of evolution.
The tennis channel and ESPN have taken this conversation route, but rarely with cuts at important moments of competitions. Whether that model will work for a sport with pressure points that can occur any other game, of which the UIT context presentation is an important problem for highlights.
What is certain is that having players who are still active, or who may play in the tournament in question before they borrow their expertise fresh from an exit, is revolutionary. When Eanks started the tennis canal with the tennis canal during tournaments, fans robbed his knowledge and his perspective from the heart of the Tour, in contrast to the removed image of many of his colleagues.
Eanks, originally in television as a backup for a tennis career that sputtered, estimate that removed the sight, but from his own game, not the sport in general. He kept the work with ESPN and the tennis canal because he likes it, sees it as a future career path and believes that it has made him a better tennis player.
The switch to broadcast coincided with the best season of Eanks, in 2023, when he made Wimbledon's quarterfinals. He said it allowed him not to understand his sport emotionally and to experience his own matches from that position of emotional detachment. Since then he has slipped back to just outside the top 100, but has solidified his second career, both on camera and as an interviewer after the game.
The Williams, who has not played a competitive game for more than a year, but has not formally announced the end of her career, which will be the star alongside Agassi. But the biggest stars have the most to lose by saying the wrong one, or by cutting loose in barrys words. Venus, who experienced the tennis evolution that came alongside her and Serenas Domination of Womens Tennis, could be a contextual bridge for the fans of today and that of her era.
Stephens, the US Open Champion 2017, is in a similar position as Eanks. Her ranking listed to No. 134 and she started making excursions in television, but is not yet finished playing. She is currently recovering from a foot injury, so she is not trying to play in Paris. But she is a valuable possession in France, given her reservoir of Clay-Court Success: she made the French Open Final in 2018.
Querrey retired after a career of 16 years. A semi -finalist of Wimbledon, he has a podcast with a solid supporters with younger fans who are called nothing important. The title includes a little Self-Mockery, because he and Co-hosts John Isner, Jack Sock and Steve Johnson have never won a Singles Grand Slam. He never played a sinner or Alcaraz, but is much familiar with everyone else.
Wozniacki seemed to be on his way to a solid schedule of television work when she retired in 2020 and had two children. But then she came back four years later and started winning competitions again. She last year played for the last year at the US Open, where she made the round of 16, and recently announced the hanging birth of her third child.
They will mix with the traditional voices, the McEnroes and the Everts. It can still be seen how all that will work, but Barry knows that time is on his network side.
We have 10 years to find out the best direction, he said. Fans who think that this tennis train is of the circuit will be eliminated much earlier than that.
(Top photo: Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty images)
|
