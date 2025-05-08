



Duluth A loss season of the third consecutive loss in 2024-25 for the Minnesota Duluth Mens Hockey program led to the lowest average presence in 13 full seasons in Amsoil Arena, without counting the COVID-19 Pandemic season of 2020-21 then only a few hundred fans were allowed in games. The Bulldogs were on average 5,668 fans per match in 2024-25, because they lost 20 games for the third consecutive season and ended up 13-20-3. That is 424 fewer fans per game than the 2023-24 season when the Bulldogs had an average of 6,092 fans per game. The 424 fans are the biggest decrease in the presence since the Bulldogs have moved to the 6,756 seats Amsoil Arena halfway through the 2010-11 season. Winning and losing does not always dictate an increase and fall in the presence. During the programs of seven consecutive NCAA Tournament performances, the turnout for three consecutive seasons fell from a peak of 6,411 fans per match in 2014-15 to 5,811 when the team won the first of Back-to-Back NCAA titles in 2017-18. The turnout rose the following two seasons to 6,122 in 2019-2020 before COVID-19 HIT. The UMD Womens program also saw a dip in Amsoil Arena in 2024-25, which went from an average of 1,137 fans per match in 2023-24 to 1,094 fans per match in 2024-25. The Bulldogs are in the middle of six consecutive winning seasons and five consecutive NCAA tournament performances. Amsoil Arena is still high UMD hockey programs were transferred halfway through the 2010-11 season of 2010-11 from the Decc to Amsoil Arena. Since playing their first full season in Amsoil Arena in 2011-12, the Bulldogs women have an average of more than 1,000 fans in 13 of their 14 full seasons, with the Pandemic season of 2020-21 the only exception. The 2024-25 season not counting, the 2024-25 season was the fifth time that the UMD men did not have average 6,000 fans per match on average. It is the third time in four seasons. A fan celebrates after Minnesota Duluth attacker Clara van Wieren (25) scored her 100th career point against Vermont on Friday, November 29, 2024 in Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth Media Group The women are one of the three NCAA Division I programs, together with Wisconsin and Minnesota, On average more than a thousand fans per game 13 of the previous 14 seasons, with 2020-21 the exception. Only two other programs cracked the 1,000 fan brand sign during that span Cornell and the now defeated North Dakota program. Since Amsoil Arena organized his first full season of Hockey, UMD has been aware of arranged in the Top 10 in NCAA Division I, Ninth ending in 2024-25. The only other II-level school that wriggled the top 20 in 2024-25 was Minnesota State on the 19th with 4,160 fans per game. Amsoil Arena is a favorite of Stadium Journeys Arena Ranking since it has been open. In 2013, Amsoil Arena was Ranked No. 1 in the Top 100 Stadium websites experiences In North America. Amsoil is still in the top 10 of NCAA Division I locations that arrive at No. 4 in the most recent rankings in April 2024. A fan of Minnesota Duluth holds a registration while players leave the ice for the dressing room after playing Stonehill on Saturday 26 October 2024 in Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth Media Group The location continues to win bids for major university hockey events. Amsoil Arena has hosted Hockey Inc.S Mens Ice Breaker Tournament (2017 and 2021) twice and is back in the rotation for large NCAA ladies events. The WCHA Final Faceoff returned to Amsoil Arena in 2024 after he was last held there in 2012. The NCAA Womens Frozen Four returns in 2027 after he was held there in 2023 and 2012.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and Hogeschoolhockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune about the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.

