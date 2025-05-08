



Charlottesville, va. The Tennis team of Virginia Womens (22-5) takes the 10-Seed Tennessee (19-7) at home in the round of 16 of the NCAA NCAA Ladies Tennis Team Championship on Friday 9 May at 4 p.m. The game is planned to be played outside in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. Check Virginias Social Media Accounts for weather -related changes. Admission is free. Match Information The competition is covered with the Cracked Racquets Cross Court on their YouTube channel

Individual court flows will also be available at Virginiassports.com

Live scoring will be available for the competition

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will take place to the final site, Baylors Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where they will be confronted with the winner of the Super Regional station (Texas A&M, UCLA) on Thursday 15 May Virginia & NCAA Team Championship The Cavaliers appear their 24th performance in the NCAA Womens Tennis Championships and seventh straight under head coach Sara Oleary

This is UVAS 11th time that it concerns the NCAA round of 16

Virginia appears his fifth consecutive appearance in the round of 16

This is the second consecutive year that the Cavaliers are organizing a NCAA Super Regional in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers defeated Vanderbilt in the round of 16 last season at home

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals four times (2014, 2016, 2022 and 2024) Cavalier Notes The Cavaliers are the number 7 seed and are number 7 in the latest ITA team ranking

Virginia went on to the NCAA round of 16 with a 4-0 win over FDU in the first round and a 4-1 win over Illinois in the second round of the regional Charlottesville

UvA has defeated nine opponents this season, currently in the top 30 of the ITA team ranking list

This year Senior Elaine Chervinsky is leading the Cavaliers in Singles with a general record of 28-8. She is 12-2 in double matches and is the highest ranked Cavalier, which comes to number 23 in the latest Ita Singles ranking

Graduated student Sara Ziodato leads the team in double match singles wins this season with a 15-4 record. This year she is 20-6 in general with an 8-4 record that plays on the top Singles Court. She is number 27 in the Singles ranking

Three other Cavaliers have recorded at least 20 singles victories this year: Senior Melody Collard (25-12), Junior Annabelle Xu (22-11) and first-year Martina Genis Salas (25-14)

XU round the cavaliers in the rankings of the singles, which arrives at number 34

Genis Salas currently has an eight-match win-streak in Singles (in completed competitions). She led the team in Singles wins in conference game with seven

Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro is this season 7-2 in Singles in double competitions, including 5-1 on Court Six

Chervinsky and Collard lead the cavaliers in double extraction on the year with a record of 31-3. The pair is 14-2 in double matches that play at the top Doubles Court and are number 3 in the latest Ita Doubles ranking

XU and first-year student Martina Genis Salas are in second place in the team in the season with a record of 28-8. The couple has won their last six completed competitions and the Leiden team in double competition wins with a record of 17-5. They are number 41 in Doubles Scouting Tennessee The Cavaliers lead the all time with Tennessee 8-7

Virginia has won the last five meetings, including the most recent matchup earlier this season. The Cavaliers took a 4-2 victory over Tennessee on 7 February in the round of 16 of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship

Tennessee is the 10-seed in the championship and is number 10 in the ITA team ranking

The Lady Vols have three arranged players in the ITA Singles ranking list. Elza Tomase is the highest ranked Lady volunteer, who arrives at number 7

Tennessee returns to the round of 16 for the third consecutive season

This is the 12th trip from Tennessee to the Super Regionals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/05/08/virginia-faces-tennessee-at-home-friday-in-ncaa-round-of-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

