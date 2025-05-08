Tata IPL Today Match Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Full Scorecard





IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Updates: The Indian Premier League match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals was abandoned after 10.1 overs in the first innings. While official broadcasters said that a “significant technical failure in the HPCA stadium”, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told Ians news agency that the PBKS US DC competition “was called off as a precautionary measure based on the red alert published in Jammu”. After the PBKS VS DC game was abandoned, fans, players and officials from the HPCA stadium were evacuated.

Before the interruption, Punjab Kings had cut away to 122/1 in 10.1 Overs, thanks to Punjab opener Priyansh Arya, who scored 70 of 34 balls, and Prabhsimran Singh (undefeated at 50). The game had started late after the rain in Dharamsala had delayed the Worp. Punjab Kings had won the pitch and chose to hit first.

IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here PBK's chased the victory in the match against Delhi, knowing that a victory could make them the first team that the top four playoff would confirm. Both teams have been around since the start of the IPL, 18 years ago – albeit with different names – but have never won the title. If that had to change this season, the first step would be to secure a place in the IPL play -offs. After the draw, Punjab Kings are still third with 16 points from 12 games, while Delhi is in 5th place with 14 points. The side of Shreyas Iyer is on the same number of points as the top 2 sides, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But a victory today she would have brought to the top with 17 points. Scroll down for live updates from PBKS vs DC Clash in IPL 2025

