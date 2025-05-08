Sports
ESPN Open to pay SEC More to add the Ninth Football match Conference to plan: Sources
ESPN has indicated that the willingness is to increase his payment to the SEC if the conference adds a ninth match to the football schedule Athletics.
There is no formal offer yet, those sources and the exact amount of the increase must still be fully negotiated. But the sources said that the extra money would probably be in the reach of $ 50-80 million annually on top of the current deal, in which ESPN pays the conference $ 811 million a year to broadcast its sporting events. Both ESPN and the SEC refused to comment.
A change in ESPNS attitude does not mean that the SEC will certainly switch to playing nine conference games. Now the most important obstacle for expanding the competition schedule can be the future Playoff format of the University Football, which will probably not be determined until at least June. That makes it less likely, but not impossible that the SEC makes a decision about a schedule layout during its spring meetings later this month in Destin, FLA.
Nevertheless, the willingness of ESPNs to increase his ante is an important development, because it has been one of the most important adhesive points among sufficient sec -members to withstand the urge to nine games. When the SEC announced the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in July 2021, the momentum to a schedule of nine games immediately increased, with Commissioner Greg Sankey among private proponents. (Sankey finally went public with his preference earlier this year.)
But in the past four years, members have expressed sufficient opposition that the conference instead went with a temporary solution of eight-game football schedules before 2024 and 25, the first two seasons with Oklahoma and Texas. Part of the care was competitive, especially among teams that are concerned about reaching the six-win bowl fitness threshold. Part of the care was economic: a schedule of nine competitions means that schools could play a home game less every two years, and they wanted ESPN to help make the difference.
A reason why Sankey and the SEC went with the temporary schedule of eight games was the hope that the success of the inaugural season with Oklahoma and Texas ESPN would encourage. And that seems to be exactly what happened.
The two new SEC schools were part of memorable, highly appreciated competitions, including their annual Red River Rivalry and Texas Two Losses to Georgia in national stages. The SEC champion match between the Bulldogs and Longhorns was the highest rated non-playoff match of the University Football season, and at least one SEC team was involved in eight of the 10 most appreciated matches of the regular season of the University Football.
Another consideration for the competition is the matches that would not happen regularly if the SEC would remain a schedule of eight games. The eight-game format would only include one permanent opponent for each team, so some highly appreciated rivalry would only be played twice every four years, including Texas-Texas A&M, Alabama-Tennessee, Alabama-LSU and Auburn-Georgia.
If the SEC went to a schedule of nine games, all those games would be played annually. Those matchups are all part of the schedules 2024 and 2025, a non -subtle way for the SEC to show ESPN what it could miss. (The schedule format with eight games can always be changed to explain those games, but the conference has not taken a step for that.)
With regard to the CFP format, the SEC has waited to see if the Postseason field will expand to 14 or 16 teams and whether automatic bids in the new format will be installed; Have discussed the SEC and Big Ten to push no fewer than four bids each. When the SEC only received three teams in the play-off field 2024-25, the concern about further snubs immediately stimulated living-sentiment about staying at eight games. The introduction of automatic bids can tackle these concerns, but the momentum for their addition to the CFP structure may have stalled.
One of the problems in the room for our athletics directors is what the most important thing seemed to be the number on the right, the number of losses, and how do we understand what that means for our schedule that goes further? Sankey said in March during a performance on the Paul Forebaum show. I am someone who said I really think we should try to go to a conference schedule of nine games. I think that can be positive for many reasons. You look at the interest around conference games. But not if that ensures that we lose opportunities.
Another factor in a potential relocation of eight-game slates: the SEC has worked closely with the Big Ten, which plays a conference schedule of nine games, and the consideration of the competitions of future planning partnerships can depend on playing the same number of opponents of the competition. The SEC can also simply settle for stronger certainty that planning strength is important for the CFP selection committee and record the risk of an additional conference game to achieve the financial benefits. The new money that would lead at every ESPN schools would probably not even take into account half of the more than $ 20 million schools, will be allowed to distribute to athletes under a new system for sharing income that start this summer, but it would still help.
(Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6340696/2025/05/07/sec-football-nine-game-schedule-espn-money/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The judge interrupts a large part of the massive jobs of the Trump administration in federal agencies
- Fatima Bint Mubarak Visit the Sheikh Zayed Children complex in Istanbul
- The manufacturer of Mesmes Prabowo-Jokowi was arrested, the attacker was an ITB student
- Chinese and American officials meet in Geneva for de -escalation commercial discussions | World News
- Girls Tennis: Championship final for Individual State Championship
- A small earthquake shakes southeast of Tennessee
- Imran Khan has not yet been released
- Lula arrives in Beijing to meet Xi Jinping
- The United States helps the ceasefire of the broker between India and PakistanExBulletin
- Women's World Cup over time for the 2035 tournament in the UK | British news
- 'Like not retiring, will not be the same without you'
- How the tax rates of the best