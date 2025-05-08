ESPN Open to pay SEC More to add the Ninth Football match Conference to plan: Sources

ESPN has indicated that the willingness is to increase his payment to the SEC if the conference adds a ninth match to the football schedule Athletics.

There is no formal offer yet, those sources and the exact amount of the increase must still be fully negotiated. But the sources said that the extra money would probably be in the reach of $ 50-80 million annually on top of the current deal, in which ESPN pays the conference $ 811 million a year to broadcast its sporting events. Both ESPN and the SEC refused to comment.

A change in ESPNS attitude does not mean that the SEC will certainly switch to playing nine conference games. Now the most important obstacle for expanding the competition schedule can be the future Playoff format of the University Football, which will probably not be determined until at least June. That makes it less likely, but not impossible that the SEC makes a decision about a schedule layout during its spring meetings later this month in Destin, FLA.

Nevertheless, the willingness of ESPNs to increase his ante is an important development, because it has been one of the most important adhesive points among sufficient sec -members to withstand the urge to nine games. When the SEC announced the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in July 2021, the momentum to a schedule of nine games immediately increased, with Commissioner Greg Sankey among private proponents. (Sankey finally went public with his preference earlier this year.)

But in the past four years, members have expressed sufficient opposition that the conference instead went with a temporary solution of eight-game football schedules before 2024 and 25, the first two seasons with Oklahoma and Texas. Part of the care was competitive, especially among teams that are concerned about reaching the six-win bowl fitness threshold. Part of the care was economic: a schedule of nine competitions means that schools could play a home game less every two years, and they wanted ESPN to help make the difference.

A reason why Sankey and the SEC went with the temporary schedule of eight games was the hope that the success of the inaugural season with Oklahoma and Texas ESPN would encourage. And that seems to be exactly what happened.

The two new SEC schools were part of memorable, highly appreciated competitions, including their annual Red River Rivalry and Texas Two Losses to Georgia in national stages. The SEC champion match between the Bulldogs and Longhorns was the highest rated non-playoff match of the University Football season, and at least one SEC team was involved in eight of the 10 most appreciated matches of the regular season of the University Football.

Another consideration for the competition is the matches that would not happen regularly if the SEC would remain a schedule of eight games. The eight-game format would only include one permanent opponent for each team, so some highly appreciated rivalry would only be played twice every four years, including Texas-Texas A&M, Alabama-Tennessee, Alabama-LSU and Auburn-Georgia.

If the SEC went to a schedule of nine games, all those games would be played annually. Those matchups are all part of the schedules 2024 and 2025, a non -subtle way for the SEC to show ESPN what it could miss. (The schedule format with eight games can always be changed to explain those games, but the conference has not taken a step for that.)

With regard to the CFP format, the SEC has waited to see if the Postseason field will expand to 14 or 16 teams and whether automatic bids in the new format will be installed; Have discussed the SEC and Big Ten to push no fewer than four bids each. When the SEC only received three teams in the play-off field 2024-25, the concern about further snubs immediately stimulated living-sentiment about staying at eight games. The introduction of automatic bids can tackle these concerns, but the momentum for their addition to the CFP structure may have stalled.

One of the problems in the room for our athletics directors is what the most important thing seemed to be the number on the right, the number of losses, and how do we understand what that means for our schedule that goes further? Sankey said in March during a performance on the Paul Forebaum show. I am someone who said I really think we should try to go to a conference schedule of nine games. I think that can be positive for many reasons. You look at the interest around conference games. But not if that ensures that we lose opportunities.

Another factor in a potential relocation of eight-game slates: the SEC has worked closely with the Big Ten, which plays a conference schedule of nine games, and the consideration of the competitions of future planning partnerships can depend on playing the same number of opponents of the competition. The SEC can also simply settle for stronger certainty that planning strength is important for the CFP selection committee and record the risk of an additional conference game to achieve the financial benefits. The new money that would lead at every ESPN schools would probably not even take into account half of the more than $ 20 million schools, will be allowed to distribute to athletes under a new system for sharing income that start this summer, but it would still help.

