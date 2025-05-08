



Frequently asked questions

How often does the American field hockey board meet?

In general, the board holds virtual meetings once a month, in addition to three personal board meetings per year. Board members also serve in various committees (ie nominating, finances and audit, member services, judicial, ethics, etc.) that meet intermittently – usually per video call – if necessary. Travel costs and accommodations at night are reimbursed by the organization. Holders monitor the professional staff?

The board only hires, manages and evaluate the executive director. This is not an operational administration, but rather one that is confronted with formalizing a strategic plan and charging the executive director with implementation. Do I have to be a member of USA Field Hockey?

Yes! Board applicants must be members of the contribution of USA Field Hockey, at least 18 years old and an American citizen. Field Hockey Playing/Coaching Experience is not necessary, but familiarity with the sport and the structure is very useful. By design, some of the 15 board members represent specific athletes, coaches and referees. Large and independent board seats are open to all American field hockey members with a good reputation older than 18 years. How are board members selected?

Interested candidates must submit an application with a personal statement and CV before 21 May 2025, via the links above for the application. For independent directors, the appointment committee regards the candidates via telephone interviews and appoints the independent directors to be elected from the nominated persons considered independent, as defined in section 5.6 in the articles of association. For large directors, the Nomination Committee pushes the candidates through telephone interviews and offers a slate of three candidates for each open board for the board for the board to select every national member. Applications are accepted until Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Where does the American field hockey fit with other hockey organizations?

USA Field Hockey is recognized as the national administrative body for the Sportfortadhockey in the United States by the Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the United States, International Hockey Federation and Pan American Hockey Federation. USA Field Hockeyhopes that you will consider requesting these extremely important positions on the board of directors.

