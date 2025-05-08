Meet the mole cricket with front legs intended to dig

You are undoubtedly less familiar with Mol Krekels than their cousins ​​and cousins ​​the field crickets or house crickets. That's because Molkakken spend a lot of time underground.

Texas Standard's go-to-insect expert, Texas A&M Program specialist Wizzie Brown, says Mole Krekels may at first sight look like an “clumsy cricket”, but that they are worth knowing because they have a number of unique qualities because they can be harmful to your garden.

Do you have a bug question for Wizzie Brown? Send us a line and we will pass it on.

Look at those legs!

All insects have six legs, but every pair of legs on a mole cricket are different.

“The front pair of legs are what we call fossorial, and they are actually for digging,” said Brown. “The middle legs are called ambulatorial, and they are to walk. And then because they are a cricket and they are an orthoptera, the hind legs are saltatorial, which means that they are specialized to jump.”

Brown says that Mol Krekels are the only insects she knows with three different types of legs. Especially interesting are those front legs, “because they look like small little legs and use them to dig through the ground that is really cool,” said Brown.

Why they are vermin

It is cool that they dig – unless they drive your garden in a way that you don't like.

“Most people don't like moles of mole because they can cause turf damage,” said Brown.

Texas is the home of two types of “teasing” Mol crickets. The Tawny Mol Cricket can be found in the southeastern part of the state around Houston and Beaumont. The Southern Mole Cricket is more widespread.

“The Tawny Mol Krekels will actually cause damage in two ways,” said Brown. “They feed on basic roots, so that can cause damage, and then they can also be damaged by tunneling.”

The southern moles feed on other insects and some plant material, but do their primary damage when they come to the surface.

Both types but especially the southern mole cricket “come on the surface at night to feed, and when they tunnelen there, it causes great damage because it pushes the turf up and you get this little … kind of wormy tunnels that you see go through the turf and people don't,” said Brown.

Mole manage crickets

Most damage with Mol Krekels will take place in the late summer to early fall. And they will be harmful in both their immature phases and the adult phases.

“So their irrekuts, or nymphs, look very similar to the adults, but they are just smaller and they have no fully developed wings,” said Brown.

Mol -crickets spend most of their time under the ground, especially during the day. But, Brown said, if you're out at night, you might see them.

“If you suspect that you have mole crickets … you can take a bucket of soap water and dump it over the area, and that soap will annoy the exoskeleton, and that can float to the surface so that you can see what you are dealing with,” said Brown.

If you want to get rid of it, Brown suggests that you can call a professional or do it yourself with a peat product from the store.

If you find the above report valuable, consider making a donation to support it here. Helps your gift pay for everything you find Texasstandard.org And Kut.org. Thank you for donating today.