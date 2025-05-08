



Atlanta (May 8, 2025) Peach Bowl, Inc. Works together with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, the other CFP Bowl competitions and school specialty to promise a total of $ 1.5 million in the direction of the restoration of the historic Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena, California, which was destroyed by Wildervuren in January. The CFP Foundation promises at least $ 1.2 million with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl game presented by Prudential and Allstate Bowl who all contributed to those all contributing to the Allstate Bowl that all School Specialty, the partner of the CFP Foundation for its extra Yard Makeover project program, will donate an estimated $ 300,000 to support the needs of the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), including Eliot Arts. The initiative will also support McKinley Middle School, where Eliot Arts -students are currently being moved. “With the long history of the Peach Bowl of supporting education and fair in our own community, we are pleased to join our CFP teammates to also help in our partner communities,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and President of Peach Bowl, Inc .. “This is the highest example of what Bowlgere should for their communities for theirgames for theirgames for theirgames for their gyms. Philosophy that drives us every day and led us to the most charitable Bowl organization of the University Football. “ “We are grateful that we have so many generous partners who are willing to come together to help our friends in Pasadena and at Eliot Arts Magnet School,” said Britton Banowsky, executive director of the CFP Foundation. “It is a historic moment because all CFP bowls are tuned to support this very important project.” Although the primary outdoor structure of the school remained intact after the fires, the interior was seriously damaged. In response, the PUSD board adopted a resolution in January to rebuild the school. “The Roses tournament is the College Football Playoff Foundation and our colleague -Bowl -play partners very grateful for supporting Eliot Arts Magnet School,” said David Eads, CEO, Pasadena Tournament or Roses. “This generous dedication emphasizes the power of teamwork and the meaningful impact that we can make when they are united by a shared goal. Eliot Arts has a special place in our community, and we are proud to be with our partners to restore a space that inspires creativity, learning and hope.” “We are grateful to the College Football Playoff Foundation and its partners for their extraordinary promise to help the Eliot Arts Magnet School restore,” said PUSD head inspector Dr. Elizabeth Blanco. “This generous support brings hope and momentum to our recovery and confirms the power of community partner shelves in the reconstruction of schools that inspire creativity, resilience and pride.” In collaboration with the College Football Playoff Foundation, Peach Bowl, Inc. Helped in financing a $ 2 million initiative for early childhood in Atlanta Public Schools, has supported special education teachers within APS and has recently been for educational facility upgrades and makeover of media center for eight Atlanta-ere-elementary and secondary schools. In addition, the Peach Bowl has supported local Atlanta initiatives, including an academic mentor program that served all 11 APS secondary schools, and the $ 9 million John Lewis Legacy of Courage Endowed Scholarship Program. In total, Peach Bowl has donated Inc $ 13.5 million to support education and exhibition.

