Sports
Gabby Sadowski Work pays for Utica Eisenhower
Gabby Sadowski does not return from the possibilities to improve.
The Utica Eisenhower Junior Tennis Star will never reject a chance to play against someone else or hit balls with university players in the pursuit of perfecting her game.
“I just try to do the things I did last year and work hard and beside the field,” said Sadowski.
She did not change her process from a hugely successful second -year campaign for Eisenhower. Sadowski missed a part of her second-year season with a wrist injury, but came back in the middle season to end 15-0 and Bries through the regional and state championship Beugel for an individual championship at number 1 singles.
Sadowski was the driving force for Eisenhower's second place team finish (behind Clarkston).
Now? She is the X factor for the top team of the Eagles in 2025.
“Gabby is a generation talent,” said Eisenhower coach Mike Pearson. “She just finishes her ass. I mean, she will play a game and then she will be hit with a man from Wayne State after the game. She comes into practice for an hour and have fun with the girls, and then she will ride down and someone from Rochester Adams. She constantly touches people.”
The work has led to a different unbeaten season for Sadowski as a junior. On Wednesday, Sadowski, who joined Purdue in January, showed up that work with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Clarkston first-year student Rory Hoyle.
And then? Sadowski asked Clarkston High School, while her Eagles teammates made their victory over the wolves so that she could reach a different training session.
“I am really offensive,” Sadowski said to describe her game. “I like to attack a lot, every chance I get. … My Forehand, I have the feeling, is really offensive, although I still make a few mistakes. That is my best chance.”
In addition to trying to repeat as number 1 Singles champion, Sadowski hopes that she can help Eisenhower to the first state championship in school history after being short.
“Just keep working hard and give it all of us,” said Sadowski. “I think we have seen the results of doing that.”
Behind her, first -year student Morgan Emerick has only lost once in No. 2 singles, while Junior Alexis Gabriel and Senior Alayna Aamodt are undefeated as a number 2 Doubles pairs. Sophomore Mia Miller slid to no. 3 singles after Emerick came to the team, while senior Kayla Harris and Olivia Martinovski offer depth as a formidable no. 4 Doubles combination.
“Our team chemistry is fantastic this year,” said Pearson. “Every girl in this team has accepted his role and is done here.”
The work to a Division 1 championship started in the low season, where everyone in the team did extra work to sharpen their competitions.
“If you return players and know what to expect, the work ethics there, the comrade is fantastic, it helps with the goal of wanting to win the title,” Pearson said. “You have to be all in it, get into the low season and work.”
Reigning Champions Clarkston is about Line -Up Shuffle
Clarkston, who lost the match of 7 May to Eisenhower at Senior Night, came in the season as a favorite to repeat as D-1 champions because of the return of the majority of the schedule from 2024.
But three players from the team, including two singles state champions Kayla Lemke and Sydney Geisz, left a tennis in high school instead to play in tournaments instead.
“We were preferred, but three girls who had to come did not come true,” said Clarkston coach Mary Jo Colonna. “The girls did well. We have been to every game, this was also a close one, but we can't win that narrow.”
The departure caught colonna overwhelmed and brought her to shake her setup. Hoyle, a first -year student at number 1 singles, has been a highlight for the wolves, while senior Charlotte Partchenko from No. 4 singles to no. 2 Singles slid for seniors Ginger Robinson and Ava Henkel.
“This year we are much more on a family than ever before,” said Partchenko. “We can connect to new levels and simply concentrate on building more a connection. Personally, I am not angry because I just try to have more fun and enjoy myself.”
Colonna said that she is “proud” on how her team responded to the season, starting with moving to new positions in the line -up while she deals with a difficult schedule that the top teams play in the state.
“I had every difficult team I could find in the schedule because I thought we were the best team,” said Colonna. “So these girls responded and I think it made them better.”
The group of seven seniors, led by Partchenko and Henkel as captains, is the key to Clarkston while they try to fight to reach the top of girls tennis again at the end of the 2025 season.
“It meant everything,” said Colonna about her seniors. “I started with these girls when they were 4, 5, 6, 7 years old and now they are all graduating. I told them that when they were 10 years old they were going to win a state title, and they did that last year. They mean everything for me.”
Jared Ramsey treats secondary school sports for the Detroit free press. Contact him via [email protected]; Follow Jared X or Extingy.
