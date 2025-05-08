



Los Angeles will make the Olympic history in 2028 by organizing the opening ceremony of the summer games at two locations: the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. LA28 organizers confirmed the unprecedented dual venue format on Thursday, making Los Angeles the first city to open an Olympic Games on two stadiums at the same time. The ceremony of July 14 will also mark a milestone for the Coliseum, the organizers say that will be the first location that organizes Olympic events at three separate competitions, after 1932 and 1984. Sofi Stadium, the $ 5 billion house of the NFLS Rams and loaders that opened in 2020 will make his Olympic debut. The Olympic closing ceremony will be held on July 30 in the Coliseum, the old house of the football team of the University of South California. The Paralympic Games will be opened in Sofi Stadium on 15 August and will close on 27 August in the Coliseum, the last event of LAS that organizes the Paralympics for the first time. The locations that have been selected for the opening and final ceremonies of 2028 will emphasize Los Angeless Rich Sporting History and the advanced future, with the very best that LA has to offer on the world stage, said LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman in a statement. These two extraordinary locations will create an unforgettable experience that welcomes fans from all over the world in an Olympic and Paralympic Games like never before and conclude what will go off as one of the most incredible games in history. City officials praised the announcement. The Coliseum has long been as a beacon of sports history, said Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles. To welcome the world again, a tribute to our city is that permanent place on the global sports stage. Stan Koenke, the owner of the sports team whose portfolio Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams includes, said the Sofi Stadium was built to organize events of this size. The LA28 games fulfill that dream in the most powerful way that is possible, he said. The LA28 program comprises 351 medal events 22 more than Paris 2024 and various additives, including flag football, cricket and pumpkin. New mixed gender events in gymnastics, athletics and table tennis are also on the slate. Last month, LA28 unveiled extra location plans for the competitions, including Dodger Stadium for Baseball, Trestles Beach in San Clemente for Surfing, Strand Volleyball in Long Beach and Squash on the Universal Studios plot while making its Olympic debut. While Paris 2024 praised the opening ceremony along the Seine River, LA28 is expected to be telling stories in Hollywood style and local culture in its ceremonies. Full details are still developing, although an open call from LA28 in Feburary Live Production Companies invite to show interest in producing the ceremonies, indicates that the selection process for creative leadership is underway. Were not only another Olympic Games. Weerden again history, said Carol Folt, president of the University of South California, who supervises the Colosseum. The games run from 14 to 30 July, followed by the Paralympics from 15 to 27 August. The full list of medal events can be seen here.

