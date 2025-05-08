Rory Mcilroy seems to defend Truist Championship Title at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The Truist championship starts on Thursday and brings 72 from the world's best men's golfers to Philadelphia cricket clubs Wissahickon course for a price fairs of $ 20 million and a rare visit from the professional professional tournaments of golf.

Wednesday Pro-Am was the introduction to the four days of competitive game, with a few happy amateurs Sixers Point Guard Kyle Lowry and former Eagles Center Jason Kelce, including the chance to join the pros for nine holes of the course. Kelce was linked to Stephan Jager and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, who pulled a crowd.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce touches on the 16th hole during a pro-AM for the Truist Championship Golf Tournament in the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Wednesday 7 May 2025, in Flourtown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Defending champion Rory Mcilroy, who once became the sixth player who completed a large Grand Slam championship The masters win Last month was one of the professionals who played on Wednesday. The Truist will be his first individual tournament after the festive obligations associated with securing a green jacket. The Northern Irish said he looked forward to returning to a regular routine at the Old-School ”course.

Philadelphia is one of the best places in the US for Golf, McIlroy said. You know, there are so many great courses here. We play the PGA [Championship] Next year on Aronimink. We play the US open inside [2030] At Merion. There is a lot of great wave in this area.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was also full of praise for Phillys spectacular golf courses.

It is clear that you do not want to be too vague and all want to group them all together, but for me it is just a different style and a different look of Golf here, they all look so cool, he said. I think a bit about Scotland or Ireland. There are no bad golf courses, it seems that you can play.

Jordan Spieth hits the first hole during the Pro-Am on the Truist Championship Golf Tournament in the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Wednesday 7 May 2025, in Flourtown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Yet the Philly area is not a regular stop for professional golf golf. The last PGA Tour event was the BMW championship in Aronimink in 2018. McIlroy said he feels that the Northast Golf Clubs are under -represented, but he and Thomas both acknowledged that the largest song with which the golf courses are confronted is the logistics of their relatively modest basic sizes.

That said, the Truist is one of the eight characteristic events on the PGA Tour calendar, with a smaller field compared to the regular tournaments of the tours. The tournament also does not offer shorts of its four days, where fans benefit who want to view their favorite players for four days and players who do not have to worry about an early departure and can take them with them.

Philadelphia Cricket Club was chosen to organize the tournament last August. The regular location, Charlottes Quail Hollow Club, is organizing PGA Championship this year, during Memorial Day weekend.

All facilities of the fan were out on Wednesday, including local accents to pay tribute to the location of this year's location.

One of the Philly functions on the Cricket Clubs of Philadelphia Wissahickon Course Grounds for the PGA Tour Truist Championship 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

It is not just a PGA Tour event, you go to a Philadelphia PGA Tour event, Joie Chitwood, the executive director of the tournaments, promised in March.

The tournament has a local schedule of suppliers, including Gazzos Steaks in Pottstown” Chickies & Petes” Federal donuts and chickenAnd Hangry Bear Creamery. In addition to Kelce the person, his brand was also a presence on the Wednesday course, with items of his Underdog -clothing Brand in the Fanwinkel.

The site also contained a children's zone, where sponsor Nemours Children Health was used to place Greens and Wii Golf to tackle whole child healthThe 80% of health health effects that occur outside of a hospital.

I think that is really the true value that we are here, said Dr. Alfred Atanda, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with Nemours. We can just involve people in a different way, that is not so formal and rigid, I think., In the typical doctor-patient relationship.

People try the practical grin in the Nemours Children's Health Kid's Zone on the Truist Championship 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

Organizers estimate that the tournament will deliver up to $ 60 million in economic impact in the area, together with an estimated $ 2.5 million in charity influence from local organizations as an inheritance. Until then, the tournament donated $ 750,000 to the Cobbs Creek Foundation, which will help finance the historical courses revitalization and youth programs.

First Tee PhiladelphiaAn organization for youth development that teaches life skills to children and teenagers through accessible and affordable Golf also received a $ 5,000 equipment program as a characteristic partner of the tournament.

Whether this recent inflow of professional wave and its mutual benefits for the region leads to more consistent tournaments in the future. When asked that defending PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele said it comes down to a large market, excited Golffans and the right tournament loft.

Xander Schauffele hits the seventh hole during a pro-Am for the Truist Championship Golf Tournament in the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Wednesday 7 May 2025, in Flourtown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Schaufflele gave the region at least one of those three.

Philly has a number of good fans, they love many other sports and I have heard that a good number of people will come out for this week, he said. Hopefully it will stay away again and it is today, that would be great. I am sure that if it stays that way, the weekend will be a good look and a good following. So, yes, if the fans and the community support it, we should be here.

Tickets are still For sale for every day of the tournament. It is also available to watch on TV, via the Golf Canal and NBC, and streaming on Fubo, Paramount+and ESPN+/Disney+.