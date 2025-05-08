One random thought about every Penn State Football Position Group (part one: attack)

We may be in the dog days of the low season, since Penn State has just packed spring training and we have a few months out of the autumn camp, but this gives us the perfect time to restore again and a refreshment to look at what this Nittany Lions team will be. Generally, the national media love Penn State; The very smart and appreciated Joel Klatt has arranged the Nittany Lions at number 1 In his post-spring top 25. So let's look at a position per position, look at persistent questions or really just random thoughts about the status of the unit now that the portal is closed and this selection (in fact) has been solidified.

First, the attack. Next week, the defense.

Quarterback: Does Drew Allar take the next step?

I think there is an argument that Drew Allar is the largest X-factor, not only for Penn State, but also for university football as a whole. He is someone who has become a kind of polarizing figure on the interwebs if you are something allar -related, you get answers that run the Bum range !!!!!! To number 1 general choice in the design of 2026.

Here is what we know: Allar is a good quarterback. He has 53 touchdowns for 10 interceptions in his career, completed 63% of his passes and became a much more efficient compass between 2023 and 2024. Everyone who claims that Allars competence is unfair or mad.

The question with Allar, as I asked above, is he still a step from good to great? I thought he improved in many important areas between his second and junior seasons. He was more accurate. It was more comfortable to navigate in the bag and detect pressure. He was decisive when he had to stop and run it and looked more agile as a runner.

Can he continue the progress as a senior? Can he become even more accurate? Can he cut his tendency to throw his rear foot while he drives back instead of driving in the throws? Can he open more often with an improved recipient group, confidence that his recipients can play in tight windows?

Allar does not have to be a Heisman candidate for Penn State to win the national title. But he has to improve his game, especially against the elites of the sport. Every quarterback will play better against the Northwesterns and Marylands of the World compared to the States of Ohio and Oregons. But as a third -year starter in a team that is the national title quality, Allar must be the engine.

Running back: who wins the RB3 spot?

With Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen back, there is not too much worries for Penn State. Of course Singleton can become a bit smoother in the open field. And certainly, Kaytron can show a little more speed and overall explosiveness, but these are two of the best running in the country, there are really not much worries about what they will be.

However, let's look at the RB3 spot. There is RedShirt second-year cam Wallace that returns from a long-term ankle injury that he sustained during the Kent State game. There is former top 100 prospect Quinton Martin, who continues his transition from high school do-it-all QB/RB/WR to full-time RB. There is a Redshirt first-year student Corey Smith who sparkled in Spot Duty last season, in particular a 78-Yard wear against Washington. There is also real first-year student Tikey Hayes who was here this spring, and at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds he does not look like a secondary school senior.

All this means, Penn State has a large number of backs that compete for the part. In an ideal world this is a tertiary role that can jump in a few different backs, depending on the matchup to keep Singleton and Kaytron fresh all year round. As the Nittany Lions learned in 2024, it is a * long * season with the extensive play -offs. Although I can imagine that they want Singleton and Kaytron to get the Hunne, a big focus, especially during the non-conference slate, is not too many kilometers on the veteran tires.

Wide receiver: Is there an Alfa?

We spent quite some time talking about the broad recipients in the past week or something. Chris used his MMQB to talk about the Wideouts. Jared had a column about the additions of Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross and Trebor Pena. Tim and I spent a solid 10-15 minutes to the broad recipients during the last BSD YouTube Show. So if you were to become really elongated thoughts about the broad recipients, you have a head to one of those links.

What I will say for this blurb is the question about what the ceiling is for unity. I think most agree that the floor has been raised with the portal trio. It is conservatively a top six (?) Unit in the Big Ten, which is somehow an impetus. But is there anyone in that group who could be a striking performer of the all-conference type? Someone who can give you something like 8 receptions for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns against a state or oregon in Ohio?

Tight end: Another breakout in the late career at a tight end?

All in all Luke Reynolds talks this out of seasonI buy shares in Khalil Dinkins. I feel that Dinkins is at least overlooked at national level as the heir at the tight end. But I think, similar to Tyler Warren, he has just been behind a number of really freaking charities in the last four years. Maybe that happens again in 2025? Reynolds could put it all together. Andrew Rappleyea was able to bounce back from the long -term knee injury. Andrew Ossh could immediately shine and show the country why he was a top 50 outlook.

But I don't know people, there is just something about Dinkins that I am doing in 2025. Going back to the Warren comparison, but he has been a good, loyal soldier for a few years now. He has done the dirty work, as the in-line blocker and really only sees the ball on fast outs in tight formations. I think he is not only Isaac Smolko 2.0. I think he predicts a legitimate NFL-Kaliberatleet, and the fact that he dropped some weight (from 252 pounds last season to 243 pounds this spring) that there will be a change in role. I do not predict a Mackey Award winning outbreak as we saw from Warren, but I would not be astonished if Dinkins leads the tight ends in receptions.

Offensive line: Hey, Drew Shelton is pretty good, right?

To be honest, there are not many questions with the attacking line. The unit only replaces one starter from 2024 Saleem Wormley, so this again projects one of the best attacking lines in the country. Thank you, Phil Trautwein, for your duties. Please never leave Happy Valley.

However, if you look at the group, I think the career of Drew Sheltons has been a fascinating one. He registers as one of the most affected attacking line perspectives (No. 122 in general, according to 247Sports) That Penn State landed during the James Franklin era. He plays out of necessity in the play as a real first -year student in 2022 and really impressed, especially during the Rose Bowl. He was then behind Olu Fashanu for a year, before he started Tackle with all 16 games in 2024. And yet, despite the fact that he was a remarkable recruit, he plays the most prestigious position on the attacking line, and was pretty good last season, I almost feel forgotten. So maybe I don't have a real question here, but it is more a reminder that Shelton could very well be the best attacking lineman in the team in 2025 if his progress continues.