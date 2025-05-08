



A former tennis coach at Notre Dame Preparatory High School who now coaches Tennis on Saguaro High was inaugurated last weekend into the Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame of the Arizona High School. Shelley Dinges started her coaching career in Hutchinson, Kansas, at the Trinity High School in 1998, coaching of high schoolgirls Basketball and her team guided to win the Heart of America championship in 2000. She also coached the Varsity Boys and Girls Tennis teams at Trinity and several of her players qualified for the State Tournament. Dinges also coached recreation basketball and football for the Hutchison Recreation Department. Dinges moved to Arizona in 2002 to take a job at Notre Dame Prep and has coached tennis there since 2003 and Girls Golf from 2004 to 2020. Shelleys teams at NDP won nine Aia State Championships (Tennis 2007-11 and 2017; and Golf in 2008 and 2014), according to her profile in the Hall of Fame. Her players won eight individual state titles in tennis and three in Golf. At Notre Dame she was also a basketball and football coach and coordinated athletic summer camps in golf, tennis and basketball. She was an assistant coach at the NDP Girls Soccer State Championship 2009. Dinges has been honored eight times as the AIA coach of the year. She was also named the US Tennis Association Central Arizona Tennis Coach of the year in 2016. ESPN Magazine recognized her 2009 golf team after it won the State Championship with 100 strokes. Coach Dinges has returned her sports by serving in the Golf and Tennis Advisory Committees, explained the Hall of Fame – Provision. Coach became the AIA tournament director for the golf championships in 2020 after they resigned from coaching that sport. Dinges still coaches boy tennis at Saguaro High School and recently started coaching Badminton while teaching the Mohave Middle School. Coach Dinges accepts many requests to coach or to help with other sports and focuses on promoting girls' sports to this day, said the Hall of Fame. In an interview she gave Infinity Fitness AZ a few years ago, she said, one thing about me is that I am most motivated if someone counts me or tells me that I can't do something. Then I will do everything to prove them incorrectly. Which, in turn, connects with my greatest fear, who abandons people, whether she is family, friends, colleagues, my students, my athletes or even people I just met. I hate to abandon people and sometimes the fear of doing that keeps me back from things. Dinges obtained her bachelor's degree at Regis University in Denver, Colorado, where she participated in basketball, tennis and golf at Division II level.

