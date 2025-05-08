



Kent, Ohio It Kent State Field Hockey team officially announced seven new additions to the schedule of 2025 on Thursday. All seven players are part of the incoming Freshman Class from 2025 and will be on the Roster for head coach Heather Hefner The second season at the helm of the flashes. “We can no longer be excited to welcome these seven incredible young women in our team this fall!” Hefner said. “They bring a wide range of experiences and strengths, each adding something unique to our program. Their passion, competitive mind and ruthless energy are perfectly in accordance with our goal: to play for something bigger than we do. We are convinced that these young women will enrich our program both and we cannot wait until they arrive!” Julianne Conroy Club: FH Life Conroy is a resident of Worthington, Ohio. In 2024 she was appointed by the Central Ohio High School Athletic Association by the Central Ohio Field Hockey Coaches Association by the Central Ohio Field Coaches Association and the Ohio High School Athletic Association. She was part of a central state championship team of Ohio Field Hockey League and Max Field Hockey Championship team. In 2023 she earned the All-Midwest Region Second Team Honours and National Academic Squad Distinction of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Conroy scored seven goals, 12 assists and two defensive rescues in the 2024 season. She also gave 16 assists in 2023 and 17 assists in 2022. Forward/midfielder Club: WC Eagles Del Collo is a resident of Barrington, New Jersey. She obtained the first team All-Colonial Conference Honors in 2023 and 2024 and was named third team All-Group Two in 2023. Del Collo collected 161 points in her career in high school, including 62 goals and 37 assists. Adelaide Gagnon Vooruit Club: Blue Stripe Field Hockey Club Gagnon comes from State College, Pennsylvania. As a high school athlete, she obtained the second team Mid-Penn Conference Honors in 2024 and was appointed an honorable mention in 2023. As a senior captain, Gagnon scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists, in which an eight-goal, seven-assist version was improved as a junior. Emily Robertson defender Club: Doncaster Hockey Club Robertson joins the flashes from Melbourne, Australia. Prior to Collegiate Field Hockey, she obtained the Field Hockey MVP Award in three consecutive years, was a three -year -old captain and received the Academic Endeavor Award. Robertson also served as the captain of the U12, U14 and U16 teams of her club. Roos ten Pas Defender Club: Hockey Club IJsseloever Ten only comes to Kent from the Netherlands, where in 2024 she won a National School Field Hockey Championship and participated in the event all four years of school. For Club she played at the Super A -level in 2024. Ten only comes from an athletic background, in which both parents were involved in the Dutch National Row team. Floortje van Eijden – Goalkeeper Club: 't Spandersbosch Van Eijden is the second signer who gone her way to Kent from the Netherlands. She plays in the cage for the flashes, a position that makes her feel very comfortable, because she has won the goalkeeper of the year for her club in her home country. Van Eijden has also participated in tennis, skiing, snowboarding and sailing next to field hockey as an amateur athlete. Ryli Sea -Midfielder Club: WC Eagles Zee is the second inhabitant of New Jersey in the 2025 class of Kent State, from Washington Township. In high school she was a triple Field Hockey MVP, an All-Region team selection, a two-time New Jersey All-State Group Four selection, a triple selection of All-Conference and an AP-learner of distinction. For Club Zee is a five-time NIT champion, RCC champion and NCC champion. Her mother, Kerri, played collegial field hockey at York College for four years. Follow the flashes Download for full coverage of Kent State Field Hockey the official Kent State Golden Flashes -App (iOS“Android) and follow the Golden Flitsenson Social Media onXAndInstagramFor news and updates.

