Looking ahead to the FCS football season, the rankings seem creepy similar to how they did it at the end of the 2024 season.

North Dakota State Football wants to go back-to-back for the first time since 2019, when the streak ended after winning eight national championships in a row.

The bison will have several challengers and a tough road for us, because the Missouri Valley conference has five teams in the far too early top 25.

Here is everything you need to know in the temporary top 25.

NDSU Football: The Defending Champs

The Bison finished with a 15-1 general record in 2024, claimed their 10th national title and made their 11th performance in the championship game in 14 years.

Although this will be the first game of bisons without a quarterback cam Miller since 2021, they are a program that is known for the development of talent, which sent Miller to the Las Vegas Raiders with a sixth round pick and offensive Lineman Gray Zabel to the Seattle Seahawks with the 17th General Pick.

The Bizon starts their season with a competition in the Citadel, where they will start the bid for their 11th FCS National Championship.

Montana State Football: Back to Glory

The Bobcats fell in a heartbreaking way of the Bison in the FCS National Championship Game 2024, but will try to reclaim their crown as the top team in FCS with their fifth championship. They are not afraid of every challenge while the Bobcats defending Big 10 champion Oregon in Eugene to open the season.

The Bobcats dominated the big sky and went unbeaten until he fell to the Bizon and ended up with a 14-1 record. Although the 2025 team will be young, there have been some striking players, but there is still a healthy competition for the starting Quarterback place.

New coach, Old Roots: South Dakota State Football

The Bobcats have just hired Jackson, a former SDSU football player and coach to restore the team to winning in the FCS championship. As a graduate assistant, Jackson was part of the SDSU program that went to 13 consecutive FCS play -offs.

The Jackrabbits share the Missouri Valley conference with the Bison and the teams had a 1-2 finish last season, but want to deduct the bison. The Jackrabbits ended with a 14-3 record last season, with their only losses to FBS opponent Oklahoma State and two losses for the bizon.

South Dakota Football: Missouri Valley Challengers

In one of the most difficult FCS conferences, the South Dakota Coyotes want to discard the in-state rival, South Dakota State. The Coyotes ended the 2024 season with a 11-3 record and only lost through Wisconsin, South Dakota State and Montana State. Just like the Jackrabbits, the Coyotes have a new head coach in Travis Johansen, who was promoted to the position of defensive coordinator.

UC Davis Football: Big Sky Hopefuls

After the second place in the Big Sky in 2024, the aggies want to make a deep run in the FCS championship and go beyond the quarterfinals. UC Davis finished with a 11-3 record last season and returns senior Quarterback Miles Hastings, which threw Yards and 38 TouchDowns in 2024.

The far too early FCS football ranking list 2025

North Dakota State Bison (14-2) Montana State Bobcats (15-1) South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-3) South Dakota Coyotes (11-3) UC Davis Aggies (11-3) Incarnate word cardinals (11-3) Mercer Bears (11-3) Idaho Vandals (10-4) Villanova Wildcats (10-4) Illinois State Red Birds (10-4) Rhode Island Rams (11-3) Tarleton State Texans (10-4) Montana Grizzlies (9-5) Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-5) Jackson State Tigers (12-2) Richmond Spiders (10-3) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-4) Tennessee Martin Skyhawks (9-5) Tennessee State Tigers (9-4) South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-3) Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-4) North Ararzona Lumberjacks (8-5) Missouri State Bears (8-4) New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5) East-Kentucky Colonels (8-5)

