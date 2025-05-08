



Knoxville, tenn. For the third consecutive year, the 10th ranked Tennessee Domestennist team returns to the super regional Tour of the NCAA Women's Tennis Team Championship. The lady volunteers go against the seventh -placed Virginia in the Virginia tennis complex with the first serve set for 4 p.m. The no. 10-set Lady Vols (19-7, 10-5) exceeded both their first round and second round opponents in the NCAA tournament. The team placed two consecutive sweeps against Elon and no. 26 Pepperdine. Tennessee now owns 24 shutouts in the postseas game, including seven in the Alison Ojeda era. In her ninth season as head coach, Ojeda led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Super Regionals, a first for the program since the 2002, 2003 and 2004 seasons. In general, Tennessee has 43 NCAA Tournament victories, with 12 in the Ojeda era. In the first and second rounds of NCAA Play, Junior Wet Brisso RSO Was fantastic and produced a perfect weekend in singles and doubles. On Friday against Elon, Britez Risso won a 6-1 victory next to Catherine Aulia In double, before a 6-1, 6-4 triumph versus Helen Sarikulaya counts. In the second round against no. 26 Pepperdine, Britez Risso and Aulia drove to a 6-0 sweep on Liam Oved and Sebastianna Scilipotti. She closed the weekend by getting the game against the waves with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexia Harmon. First -year Saray Yli-Piipari Also excelled, alternately two singles opponents and a double pair. Yli-Piipari added her first singles victory against Madison Cordisco by Elon on 6-0, 6-1 fashion, followed by a 6-3, 6-1 ledger against Pepperdine's Liam Oved. In double play, Yli-Piipari and Elza Card a 6-2 decision against Elon's Helen Sarikulaya and Lisa Kranec. Tennessee Owns 14 Victories about Ranked Opponents, Recording Wins Against No. 15 Ohio State, No. 15 Pepperdine, No.4 Stanford, No. 67 Kentucky, No. 71 Ole Miss, No. 25 South Carolina, No. 70 Arkansas, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 25 Alabama, No. 64 Mississippi State, No. 15 Texas, No. 34 Florida, No. 71 Missouri and No. 26 Pepperdine. Six of those results are against top-25 enemies, including five above the top-15 teams. Live streaming of the promotion can be found on Playsight by clicking HERE. Live statistics for the event can be found HERE. Access to Friday competition is free. Explore the cavilers Virginia (22-5, 10-2 ACC) comes in Super Regionals who come from a phenomenal regular season and reach the ACC Tournament Championship. Virginia organized the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament and defeated Farleigh Dickinson and Illinois to continue to Sweet 16. The Lady Vols will be confronted with the Cavaliers this season and previously met Virginia in the Ita Indoor Round of 16, in which Virginia achieved a 4-2 victory on 7 February. The all time is bound by seven each, with three of the losses of Tennessee in Charlottesville. Super regional history Tennessee has earned a place 12 times in a super regional, with 2025 that marks the third consecutive year. The Lady volunteers reached the NCAA and final final in 2024, defeated Murray State, no. 21 Duke, no. 1 Oklahoma State and no. 8 UCLA. This season also marks the third time that the Lady Vols are on its way to a super regional led by head coach Alison Ojeda. It is the third time that Tennessee has reached the round of 16 since the 2004, 2003 and 2002 seasons. A look in the charts: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on 1 May that the team was number 10 in the thirteenth poll of 2025. The following members of the team were arranged in the seventh spring ITA individual poll posted on 1 May 2025: Singles No. 7 Elza Take No. 41 Catherine Aulia No. 66 Britez Risso Law Double No. 30 Catherine Aulia & Law Brisso Risso No. 35 Elza Tomase & Maeve Thornton No. 57 Elza Take & Elim Yan No. 72 Elza Take & Catherine Aulia Good. 74 Elza Tomase & Saray Yli-Piipari Virginia Singles No. 23 Chervinsky No. 27 Sara Uncateato No. 34 Annabelle Xu Double No. 3 Elaine Chervinsky & Meldoie Collard No. 41 Martina Genis Salas & Annabelle Xu Follow the team on Twitter/x @vol_wtennis, Instagram @vol_wtennis or Facebook for all the latest information from Lady Vol tennis.

