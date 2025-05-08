Ice Hockey for Women: Taylor Willard who takes as an assistant coach to pursue division I -opportunity





Northfield, vt. – Assistant -coach Taylor Willard From the Ice Hockey team of Norwich University, the resignation of her post will pursue a chance of division I. “It has been an absolute honor to be part of the Norwich family for the past four years,” said Willard. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated student athletes and to grow both personally and professionally within this exceptional program. The impact that Norwich, the players and Sophie have had on me has been in-depth and I would not be the coach or person I am today without them. Thank you to Norwich University, the administration and the athletic department for their relentless support. A special thanks to Sophie for believing in me, guiding me and becoming a lifelong friend. And more importantly, thanks to the student athletes that I had the privilege of coaching. Norwich will always have a special place in my heart, and I will encourage the constant success of the program at every step of the road. “ Willard completed her fourth season in Norwich last season. In each of her four seasons, she supervised a defense that ended in the top 15 in Division III in goals against average, which never allowed more than 1.6 goals per match in a season. In addition, Willard managed an elite-killing unit in the last two seasons, with a success rate of 95.3% in 2023-24 (a program record) and 92.9% in 2024-25 (second in program history). “I am incredibly proud of Taylor and excited to see her taking this next step in her coaching trip at Division I level,” said head coach said Sophie Leclerc Doherty . “In the past four years, Taylor has been an invaluable part of our program, not only when developing our student athletes on the ice, but also when building an integrity culture through her relationship with the players. Taylor's passion for the game and dedication to our team was second for no one, and I am very grateful to have the opportunity to work together.” Willard, a resident of Naperville, Illinois, patrolled the Blueline at the University of Vermont (UVM) and registered 145 games about her collegial career, a total of 62 points, most by a defender in program history. After a year with the Montreal Canadiennes of the Canadian Women's Hockey League, she returned two seasons to UVM as a voluntary assistant before she came to Northfield. “Taylor is a great hockey coach, but an even better person,” said Justin SimpsonThat will take on the role of main lady hockey coach for the 2025-26 season. “Hoewel we verdrietig zijn om Taylor te zien vertrekken, is ons programma enthousiast voor deze volgende stap in haar coachingreis. Hoewel Taylor volgend seizoen niet bij ons team zal zijn, zal ze altijd deel uitmaken van dit programma! Taylor's impact van Taylor op Norwich, de Northfield Community, de Northfield -gemeenschap, onze HOCKEY -programma, en onze student is Positief. Op en uit het ijs. Dank je voor alles wat You have given Norwich Taylor! A national search for a new assistant coach is currently underway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://norwichathletics.com/news/2025/5/8/womens-ice-hockey-taylor-willard-stepping-down-as-assistant-coach-to-pursue-division-i-opportunity.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos