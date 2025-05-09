Aston Villa Transfer News: EMI Martinez offers to be considered as a suitable alternative found – Paper Talk | Football news

Sports
Aston Villa Transfer News: EMI Martinez offers to be considered as a suitable alternative found – Paper Talk
Transfer the top stories and rumors about Thursday's newspapers …
Daily mail
Aston Villa is expected that he will once again trade heavily on the transfer market this summer and will consider offers for EMI Martinez as Unai Emery and his employees believe that they can sign a younger alternative to similar skills.
Fulham manager Marco Silva has reportedly agreed informally to take the reins at the Saudi-Arab club Al-Hilal.
Flamengo wants Arsenal -midfielder Jorginho on time for the Club World Cup.
Chelsea's plans to move to a new stadium may have to wait until 2042, owner Todd Boehly has unveiled.
Sun
Jack Grealisk is searched by Napoli with the Star of Manchester City Open for the transfer to connect with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.
Phil Brown was fired as Kidderminster Harriers boss in the aftermath of their National League play-off defeat against Chester on Monday.
Former Premier League -goalkeeper Jed Steer has torn Peterborough's contract for 'personal reasons'.
Manchester United monitors Fiorentina star Moise Kean for the summer transfer window.
Daily Express
Grimmy scenes in the streets of Paris have compromised the construction of Arsenal's Crunch Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.
Captain Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United is reportedly a lucrative deal offered by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.
Ruben Amorim is open about transfer speculation around Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes.
Daily star
Arsenal started setting up contract negotiations with defender William Saliba.
Liverpool reportedly hit a price tag on their midfielder Harvey Elliott while the summer transfer window looms up.
Daily mirror
Arsene Wenger believes that Real Madrid would have spoken with Trent Alexander-Arnold for two years before the end of his Liverpool contract.
West Ham would be worried about Lucas Paqueta and the toll who currently has the running spot-fixing slot machine on the attacking midfielder after he burst into tears during their recent competition with Tottenham.
One -time English boss Peter Taylor has brought a shock back to management in the seventh level as the boss of Canvey Island, where he started his playing career in the sixties.
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been rejected by accusations that he robbed Barcelona of a place in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.
Juventus is interested in a transfer for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and could offer midfielder Douglas Luiz as a brand weight in the deal.
Bendito Mantato, the young person who is called the 'New Bukayo Saka', has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.
Scottish sun
Former Rangers -chairman Dave King has suggested that it could be June before the club's acquisition is completed.
Falkirk has told fans that they can donate to £ 250 on top of the costs of a seasonal card in an attempt to strengthen John McGlynn's playing budget.
Kasper Schmeichel wins his struggle to be fit for the Scottish Cup final.
This week Celtic led the rule over Finn Harps Teenager Gavin Mcateer in Lennooxown.
Falkirk is considering challenging the decision to ban artificial pitches from the Scottish Premiership while they are preparing to return to the top flight next season.
Former Hibs and Rangers -Spits Jason Cummings is in the center of a FIFA transfer ban during his move to India two years ago.
Daily record
Scott Arfield gets a crack at the Premiership with Falkirk if he wants, with CEO Jamie Swinney admit that the club would be crazy not to keep him.
Callum McGregor has sworn that the Celtic dressing room will protect Arne Engels against his critics, while the captain launched a passionate defense of the record recovery of the club.
Lennon Miller admits that this summer he does not know what is around the corner after he has been crowned PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.
