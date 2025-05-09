



Utah Quarterback Cam Rising hangs his shoe plates, but he will not leave the football game completely behind. Rising, 25, announced on social media Wednesday that he would withdraw from football for medical reasons after a hand injury during a match against Baylor in September. Because of a hand injury that I contracted during the Baylor match, I advised two orthopedic doctors that I will never be able to return to football, Rising said. I will obtain a third medical opinion and undergo the recommended operation. I will continue to rehabilitate and do everything I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to retire medically from the game I love.





Cameron Rising announced his retirement when playing football. Getty images My why has always been my family. I have always thought of my teammates like my brothers and always. Thank you guys that you have always pushed me to improve and just make this game fun. Thank you to the coaches for guiding me in the right direction to become a better man and football player. Coach Ludwig, thank you for turning me into a football nerd and showed me the right way to respect that game. Finally, thanks to all the fans and everyone who supported me during my career. You all made the moments special. Although rising will no longer be on the field for Utah, he is on the sidelines for his high school Alma Mater, Newbury Park, as his attacking coordinator, ESPN reported. Rising was a three-year-old starter at the California High School of 2015-17 before spending his first college season at the University of Texas.





Cameron Rising of the Utah Utes is wearing a glove on his injured hand while during Warming -ups he throws wildcats in Rice Eccles Stadium for their match against the Arizona on September 28, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Getty images The 25-year-old played a total of 30 games during his time at Utah and led the program to PAC-12 championships in 2021 and 2022. But injuries hindered his time on the field and this last season he played in just three games.

