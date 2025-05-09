



Rome, go. (May 8, 2025) Championship Match Bound! The Chattanooga Mocs Men's Tennis Team achieved an exciting and heavily fought 4-3 victory over NC Central in the semi-final of the UTR Sports NIT championship of 2025 on Thursday afternoon in the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. After the victory, Chattanooga (14-11) hits his ticket to the 2025 utr Nit Championship Final Match tomorrow (Friday 9 May) against Saint Mary's (approx.) At 10 am in Rome, go. The MOCs have now won four of the last five games and will have won an SMC team opposite Morgan State (W, 4-0) and Rider (W, 4-1). NC Central jumped to a 1-0 lead after back and forth action in doubles, where the Teampunt was eventually decided by a 7-5 decision in favor of NCCU at the Top pairs. Ryan Mandre And Jaxon Lamb Earned a 7-5 victory in the No. 2 Hole to offer UTC a double winner. In Singles, Chattanooga ran to a 3-1 lead in the team score after victories of Kristof is a treasure room (7-5, 6-4) at no. 5, Gabriel Castillo (6-4, 6-4) at No. 2 and LAM (5-7, 6-2, 6-2) in the No. 6 Slot. NCCU fixed the competition 3-3 with comeback victories at number 1 and no. 3 earlier Cortland Grove provided the Match clincher (6-7, 6-3, 6-4) at no. 4. Full information including the field, previous trekking results and more can be found below. All competitions are streamed live on Playsight with live results available thanks to Ioncourt. On the left are located below and on the planning page. Semi -final match results

Chattanooga 4, NC Central 3

Singles 1. Hugo Hidalgo Vega (NCCU) def. Jakub Jupa (UTC) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. Gabriel Castillo (UTC). Carem Abdul Hakim (CUCU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Rodrigo Alves (NCCU) def. Ryan Mandre (UTC) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6

4. Cortland Grove (UTC) Def. Naresh Bharathy (NCCU) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4

5. Kristof is a treasure room (UTC) Def. Antoni Pankowski (NCCU) 7-5, 6-4

6. Jaxon Lamb (UTC) Def. Leo Fortier-Gariepy (NCCU) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Double 1. Rodrigo Alves/Hugo Hidalgo Vega (NCCU) def. Jakub Jupa / Gabriel Castillo (UTC) 7-5

2. Ryan Mandre / Jaxon Lamb (UTC) Def. Kareem Abdul Hakim/Oliver Saarinen (NCCU) 7-5

3. Antoni Pankowski/Leo Forier-Gariepy (NCCU) def. Ethan Carr / Walker Valentine (UTC) 6-3 Records/Notes NC Central 17-7

Chattanooga 14-11

Order of finish: Double (3,2,1); Singles (5,2,6,1,3,4) 2025 UTR NIT championships

Dates:: 7-9 May 2025 (always stated et)

Location: Rome Tennis Center Rome, GA.

To follow:WatchLive results Field:ChattanoogaMorgan State, New Mexico State, NC Central, UNC Asheville, Rider, Saint Mary's (CA) Quarterfinals 7 May M1: Chattanooga (Bye)

M2: Rider 4, UNC Asheville 1

M3: NC Central 4, NM State 3

M4: Saint Mary's (Ca) 4, Morgan State 0 Semi -finals 8 May M5: Chattanooga 4, NC Central 3 M6: Saint Mary's (approx.) 4, rider 1 Championship May 9 M7: Chattanooga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) (10 hours) About the UTR NIT championships The NIT championship was launched in 2023 and was made by UTR Sports to enable men's and DameS teams to gain valuable postsean experience. The teams are selected by the NIT Championship Tournament Committee, with the UTR sports of the teamsCollege Team RankingUnder the top criteria for consideration. The 2025 edition marks the third annual Nit Tennis Tournament after the season and will contain seven men's and eight DameS teams. Beyond Utr NIT champions: Tulsa (2024); Liberty (2023). More information can be found onUtrsports.com/nit. Follow Chattanooga Herentennis

