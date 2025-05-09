Local death messages

Brendan Donovan shared an “unbreakable band” with his twin brother, Sean.

Brendan Donovan. – Via Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Brendan J. Donovan van Reading, Massachusetts, 24 years old, who lost his life on 4 May 2025 in tragic. Sr., and deep of cousin, cousin and friend of his family and circle.

Brendan was born on August 10, 2000 and shared an unbreakable bond with his brother, Sean. In addition to them, they navigated the milestones of life – from youth adventures to athletic triumphs – always with no -offspring loyalty and love. They watching was their always present loving older sister, Kate, whose steady guidance helped shape the close trio. The three are not only brothers and sisters, but also the best friends.

Brendan went to reading public schools and graduated from Reading High School in 2019. An exceptional athlete and champion, Brendan was humble in his performance and served as a quiet, stable leader as captain of the High School Hockey and Golf Teams. His passion for and knowledge of all sports was contagious.

After high school, Brendan found his next house on Keene State College, where he developed a passion for the mountains and where he is autodidacth and became an avid skier and snowboarder. After obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he recently worked in the field at Phillips Academy in Andover.

Just like his grandfather, Father Brian, and Uncle Rich, he fell in love with Golf at Meadow Brook Golf Club as a young boy. Never happier than when on the Fairways of Meadow Brook, his endless rounds of competitive Golf next to his golf partner, Liam and brother, Sean, led him to earn a place on the wall as a junior club champion next to his grandfather's club champion Plaque.

The daily routine of Brendan often let him pass by Chapel Hill Drive on his way home of his work where he would arrange his mother with his witty stories and load his mother's home -made meals to bring Boston for both Sean and him.

Brendan will be remembered by family and friends as a modest, friendly and pure soul that did not expect anything from others and who was simply motivated to be present with others.

Together with his brothers and sisters, Kate and Sean, and his cousins, Patrick and Riley, Brendan helped create a broad, ever -increasing friendship circle that protruded from childhood to young adulthood. He and Sean walked like a suit with many of the same guys who stay by their side today – a band that formed the deep, sustainable connections that Brendan wore his entire life.

One of the most cherished times and memories are spent with extensive family and friends in the holiday home of the family in Kennebunk, including celebrations of Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

Brendan approached life with thoughtfulness and always considered the impact of his actions on the people around him. His friendliness was clearly in everyday gestures – a listening ear, a word of encouragement, a helping hand.

Although his time was short with us, the impact of Brendan is in -depth. His legacy of friendliness, friendship, compassion and calm power touched everyone who knew him and will continue to inspire and guide us.

A visit will be held for Brendan in the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn Street (Hoek van Woburn Street), reading on Friday 9 May from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services and funeral are private.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of Brendan on the Brendan Donovan Scholarship Fund. Checks can be paid to the city of reading and emailed to the city of Reading, 16 Lowell Street, Reading, Mon 01867 Attn: Diane Morabito. Brendan Donovan Scholarship in Memo Line of Check.

