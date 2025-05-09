



St Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) is delighted to announce that online tickets are now available for the Wi Home Full AH Energy White Ball series against Pakistan that takes place for Florida and Trinidad of 31 July 12 August. Fans can now buy tickets in their favorite viewing locations of the Windiestickets -Service at www.tickets.windiescricket.com. This tour through Pakistan will bring an exciting climax to a busy summer of cricket for the West -India Team team. The long-awaited series will contain three (3) blockbuster T20 internationals in the Broward County Stadium Inflorida, including back-to-back competitions on August 2 and August 3. These competitions are followed by three (3) high intensity in one day internationals in the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Intrinidad. Fans can safely go for purchasing tickets www.tickets.windiescricket.comTo save digitally on their mobile device or to press at home for presentation at the location, the need to travel the box offices or in the box. They can also benefit from extra benefits such as exclusive early ticket access and discounts. Box offices are open a few days before the first game in every series. Grab your tickets early and be there to support our flag carriers from West -India Cricket! 2025 Match schedule for people series against Pakistan T20 international competitions 31, July: 1st T20i, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida @8 p.m. local time 02, August: 2nd T20i, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida @20: 00 Local time 03, 3 August: T20i, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida @8 p.m. local time One day international competitions 08, August: 1st CG United Odi, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad @2 pm local time 10, August: 2nd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad @9: 30am Local Time 12, August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad @9: 30am local time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/wi-home-series-full-ah-energy-cricket-tickets-now-live-for-pakistan-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

