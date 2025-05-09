Sports
Three teams WVU football should play in the future
West Virginia Become a member of BIG 12 in 2012 and traveled thousands of kilometers to meet new cities and new challenges. As a result, fans have lost the rivalry and matchups that they grew up.
Which matchups are the best for WVU to plan in the future?
The Battle of the Two West Virginia Colleges started in 1911, but was only played 12 times. The mountain climbers have never lost the thunderous herd, although they have come around twice. Once in 2010, when it took the overtime for WVU to win 24-21, and in 1911 the mountain climbers won 17-15. The most recent matchup ended in a 69-34 victory during the 2012 season.
It would be a perfect time to renew the rivalry in the state, while the new Marshall head coach Tony Gibson from 2001-2007 under Rich Rodriguez coached at WVU. He also coached in Morgantown under Dana Holgerson of 2013-2018.
Rich Rodriguez was 2-0 against the herd in his first term of office with the mountain climbers.
The team that has played West Virginia the most in its history is their former Big East -Enervij, the Syracuse Orange. They have linked a total of 61 times, with a record of 27-34 in favor of the Orange. WVU has lost the last four matchups, three of which were crooked. The last matchup came in 2018, where WVU lost 34-18.
Fans of mountaineer would like to see a former rival on their schedule, and it would probably be an automatic sale game.
Rich Rodriguez had a 6-1 record versus the orange in his first WVU official period.
West Virginia and Kentucky have not played since the 1983 season and WVU won that matchup 20-16. Rich Rodriguez was actually a player for the mountain climbers during that season and helped WVU to win the game. The two teams have only met 19 times and would not be considered traditional rivals. WVU has an 8-11-1 record in the series.
The reason that WVU should plan the wildcats in the future is related. In these two programs they go on their way to a large number of regional recruits, especially in the state of Ohio. It would be a matchup fans who could become enthusiastic and a where the programs could use success as a recruitment tool.
It is also not a bad thing to plan a current member of the SEC at any time.
