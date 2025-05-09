Sports
Osaka makes 'real -time adjustments' to escape from Lucky Loser Golubic in Rome
Naomi Osaka returned from the edge against Lucky Loser Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, escaped 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to extend her clay Court winning streak to seven games after seven games after the Saint-Malo WTA 125 title.
Rome: Draws|Scores|Order of play
Osaka was originally set to play a tent match against no. 9 Seed Paula Badosa, but shortly before the couple would court, the Spaniard withdrew because of the back injury that she plagued her in 2025. Osaka was informed half an hour before the game – and then, while with a heavy smile, “things that have a small hectic pace” from there.
Osaka was aware of Badosa's injuries, but was still aimed at preparing her – and had overlooked an important tennis rule.
“Unless she still plays a run-up, this is the only Clay-Court Tournament that is left [before Roland Garros]”, Osaka explained.” I was 90% expected to play her. And I didn't know that happy losers could replace seeds, so I thought if she withdrew, I would get a walkover. Today I learned many rules about tournaments. “
Instead, she became Golubic, whose throwback -web of stylish finesse no longer contrasts with the power and physicality of Badosa. Osaka had defeated Golubic 6-3, 6-2 in their only earlier meeting, in the second round of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. But for almost two sets this time the 32-year-old was able to put her full repertoire of slices, drop-shots and backhands with one hand to disrupt the game of Osaka.
In the second round of Saint-Malo, Osaka had left Diane Parry in the third set. On Wednesday she admitted that her thoughts had been driven to see her daughter, Shai, during that competition before recovering to win. There was a feeling of DJ VU against Golubic: again Osaka was in a losing position for a player with a backhand with one hand, and again she thought of Shai.
“I thought, if I could get a flight at midnight, I could beat the time zone and come back with a week before the French open,” she admitted. “It's really a terrible way of thinking and / or [coach] Patrick [Mouratoglou] Reads this, he gets pissed off. But I'm glad I was able to change my line of thought before that happened. “
Instead, Osaka successfully made the “real -time adjustments” that are needed to work out the Golubic game. The Swiss player went twice in the second set and served at 5-4 for the game. But Osaka played with her biggest goal and precision with her back to the wall. She broke Golubic back to the level of the second set at 3-3 in a flurry of winners.
Although that did not immediately led to Momentum, it would in advance how Osaka would quickly make the match in her favor. From 5-4 she found that form again and this time it stopped brilliantly, and took eight consecutive games to go 5-0 in the decision maker.
“It came to a point where I knew this was the last game,” said Osaka. “I wanted her to prove me why she should win. I thought, I am pretty sure that I am losing because I make mistakes. She doesn't hit me on me. I will just let her play the absolute best game of her life to win this game.”
Osaka will then be confronted with Marie Bouzkova, who defeated No, 18 Seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3, while she returned to the last 16 in Rome for a second year in a row.
|
