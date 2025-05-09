EM Vecht back in controversial cross -hearing during Hockey Canada Trial

London, Ont. A day after leaving the court early in tears, the complainant in the hockey canada sexual assault trial returned to the stand with renewed power, sometimes sparring with experienced defender Megan Savard.

It was the fourth consecutive day that EM was confronted with cross-examination of defense lawyers of the five former members of the Canadian World Junior Team 2018 who are confronted with charges of sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident, Ont., for a Hockey Hockeyhip event.

Due to the whole of its cross -hearing, EM is unable to consult a lawyer.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote were sitting at individual tables next to their lawyers when EM appeared on CCTV from another room in the courthouse. All five players have not guilty.

On Thursday morning, Savard Defense Attorney continued the cross -hearing for Hart that was demolished when EM became in tears and broke into tears.

The procedure contained a combative back and forth between the witness and the defense while discussing discrepancies in the current memory of the EMS memory of the evening and earlier statements she made when she was interviewed by the police and in an investigation into the Hockey Canada to the statements.

EM has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar with McLeod she returned to the hotel and kept consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and that she was scared. Em said that she was asked to lie on a sheet on the floor, and did this because she felt she had no choice. In the coming hours she said she flooded in performing oral sex, vaginal sex and was beaten and spit. When she tried to leave, EM says she was put under pressure by the men to stay.

Savard challenged EM on her testimony during the process that she heard men in the hotel room tell them that they should not let each other leave while she was crying while she went to the door.

On Thursday, EM told Savard that she cried at least twice when she tried to leave. But she could not remember the exact terms that the men had used when they remarked that she was crying and tried to keep her in the room.

I appreciate that the words may not matter to you, Savard said. But it is important for me whether you have actually heard someone say that they will not let go. Is it fair to say that you don't really remember those words?

EM said she had a memory of sentiment, but not the exact wording.

Savard argued that although EM was clear that she had the feeling that she was not allowed to leave the room, there is a difference between saying not to leave and not to leave. EM said that although she had expressed the exchange differently on the standard than she had in previous statements, she tried to express the same.

Savard suggested that she came up with a more criminal choice of words while she was on the standard than she used when she was interviewed by the police in the days after the incident. EM did not agree with that statement, with the argument that she had just had a traumatic experience and was not in the right state of mind to fully explain every small detail while speaking with a strange one.

EM repeatedly said she was 20 years old when she spoke to the police and tried to explain what happened as well as possible, because she had never been traumatized before.

I will also suggest that the version you told the police in 2018 sound much less criminal than the version you told the jury today. Do it agree? Savard said during one exchange.

No, I don't do that because I think my feelings and feelings remain the same about it, regardless of my choice of words, em.

Savard then asked if EM agreed that the words she used in 2018 are much more harmless than the words she used this week.

I think, just because I am older and adult and I have a better understanding of what happened to me, the choice of words that I now use fits exactly how I felt that night, EM said. I feel that the choice of words (in 2018) may not sound so serious, but that does not mean that I meant it in a different way.

Later, when she discussed EMS word choices again, Savard pointed out that although EM was 20 when she spoke with the police, she was also halfway through a university diploma.

I knew that would come, EM said in her breath.

Still, after something like that, it is really difficult for me to try to communicate what had just happened, EM said. Yes, I was trained, but ID have never been traumatized before, so I didn't know how to respond.

Savard and EM sometimes also had testy exchanges about or at some point that night in the main room of the hotel, where the other people in the room could see her or in the bathroom. Savard suggested that she never told the police that she was crying in the main room, which she said during the trial.

Savard read from the transcript of EMS 2018 interview with the police, when she said, I would get up to the bathroom. I would start crying. I could hear them. They keep it nice, oh she, she cries and they just told me that I had to come back.

Those lines confirmed what she had said before, that people in the room noticed that she was crying, EM said.

Savard then asked where in the transcript EM referred to two or more men who say, she cries, don't let her leave.

Yes, it is where I say, and I could hear them. They love it, oh, they cry, em reacted vigorously, read from the transcript.

That is exactly what I heard about what I heard them say, she said. Thank you for found that.

Later Savard also pressed EM on why she refused to take a urinoxicological test during the medical evaluation of sexual violence that she was given on 22 June 2018, a few days after the incident.

EM said she had the impression of the nurses who take the exam that too much time had passed for the test to reveal medicines that might have been in her system. Earlier EM said that she felt that she might have been drugged, based on a suggestion from her mother when she saw her the morning that she was coming back from the hotel.

Savard suggested that EM had a moderate amount of alcohol before he went to the hotel with McLeod.

On Thursday afternoon, Daniel Brown Attorney started his cross -exam

Brown asked em whom she felt that the fault was of what happened in London that night.

You said that you did not fail and that you have never been in default, he said.

I don't agree, EM said. The words I repeated in the shower when my mother found me, it was all my fault.

When Brown asked if EM still felt that way today, she acknowledged that she felt that way, but tried to pass it.

Go by and blame others? Brown answered. You said you blamed for years for what happened to you. You no longer blame yourself. Who do you blame?

I still have some guilt, EM said.

Do you believe that it is easier to refuse your intentional choices than to recognize the shame, guilt and shame that you felt about your choices? Brown asked.

I'm not sure if I agree with you, Em replied. I have a lot of guilt for myself, but I think other people should be held responsible that evening.

Brown later pushed EM if she felt responsible for the amount of alcohol she consumed and suggested that she drank to unleash an alter ego who acted on her impulses and made decisions she would not make while she was sober.

Brown explained decisions that are taken by himself.

Was it your choice to get drunk? Brown asked.

EM acknowledged that it was.

I should be allowed to do that and not worry that something bad is happening, she said.

In the last hour of the afternoon the banging bass music could be heard via court house walls while a crowd collected for a street party for a London Knights match. The bricks away between the Ontario Court of Justice and the Canada Life Place, where the big junior team plays, was closed for a street party.

The court was postponed early. EMS cross-hearing will continue on Friday.

AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson has contributed remotely from Montreal.

(Photo of Carter Hart and his lawyer Megan Savard outside the courthouse in London, Ont., Recently: Geoff Robins / The Canadian Press via AP)