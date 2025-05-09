Flourtown, Pa. Keith Mitchell led a Birdie Spree on the Truist Championship on Thursday and shot a career-best 9-under 61 to make the course record in the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

The previous Wissahickon course record of 65 was shared by Colin St Maxen, Zac Blair and Angus Flanagan. The 7.100-Yard AW Tillinghast design with modest PAR 4S and Gettable Pin Placements was the victim of the Long Hitters and aggressive shots with short irons and wedges.

Mitchell was Bogey-free and had an external chance of 59 on his second shot from 102 Yards on the ninth hole, his 18th. He hit his approach to just over 9 feet and opted for a closing par and a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy. Colin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sepp SPEP and Akshay Bhatia Schoten 63.

Rory McIlroy, who made his first individual start since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, had a 66 and was one of the 64 players who defeated PAR on the seemingly defenseless Wissahickon -Lay -Out in the sixth characteristic event of the PGA tour season.

Mitchell led first despite a ho-hum start of five straight pars on the rear nine. Things started to warm up for the 33-year-old with a birdies on the sturdy 17th and 18th holes. His run went on with Birdies on two of the first three holes on his back nine for a four-year-old run for a 6-under 29 on the inner nine.

Mitchell said he has a buddy who is a member at Philly Cricket and what Intel received prior to his arrival. But he has credited the work that he and his Caddy did early in the week to study the Greens for determining the scene for his success.

I just put my way on Monday and Wednesday to find out what I have to touch and where you can try to put the ball on the green, said Mitchell, who this year has one career tour and six Top-25 Finishes with one missed cut. If you get above the hole, pin really high on the wrong side, you can have a very fast putt and have a lot of breaks.

The 32-year-old McCarthy, who has lost twice in Play-Offs and Winless is on tour, was helped by a quick start with five straight birdies at Nos. 11-15. He opened his inward nine with back-to-back birdies and added two more for a satisfactory, but not surprising for him, open around.

I have played very well lately, so I am not really surprised, he said. There is still a lot of wave left. This is really a nice start. I am excited about how my game has been trending lately.

PGA: Truist Championship – first round

How Rory Mcilroys Bomb-and-Gouge Plan worked on Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Rory Mcilroy said he would hit the driver and sort it out from there. He did that exactly on Thursday.

McIlroy, the title defender and four-time winner of the event, stayed with his aggressive game plan to overpower the layout with the driver of the Tee. He had two stumbling along the way: a three-putt at the par-4 11th and a bogey on the 570-Yard, par-5 15th, where he clambed after missing the fairway with his ride and the green with his approach from 243 Yards.

McIlroy quickly passed his mistakes in the first round.

I think it worked out well, McIlroy said about his round of six birdies and two bogeys. I drove the ball reasonably well. I missed it in a few places, but could get away with it a bit.

For the first time, McIlroy plays in about two weeks after celebrating his SLAM-Clinching victory at the Masters and 12th place in New Orleans, where he and fellow Irish Shane Lowry were champions. He acknowledged that his game is not in top form.

I felt that I was a bit rusty there, just not played in a week and I hadn't really done a lot of exercise, especially like on and around the greens, he said. I can certainly clean up a few things, but in general a decent day.

Alex Noren returned to the TourPlay for the first time since August because of neck and leg injuries. The 42-year-old Swede opened with a 67 and was happy to be back and looked at refining from his game.

It is strange not to play that long, he said. I have been looking forward to allowing some nervousness and some adrenaline to flow and just to be a bit sharper. You start practicing your short game for a while. In the end it is not that inspiring if you don't really know when you can come back. Finally, the last two weeks, it felt good two weeks in a row. The hamstring holds.