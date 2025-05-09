Byu football schedule 2025: forecast of TV in the early season

Provo, Utah– We are getting closer to learning a few kick -off times for the byu football schedule 2025.

Usually, in May every year, network managers from media partners who broadcast university football matches reveal their spyings for the first three weeks of the season, plus weekly night matches.

August 30 is just on the road pic.twitter.com/2d145keifp – Byu Football (@Byufootball) May 6, 2025

Last season we were two-for-four on the picks, we correctly recommend the SIU and SMU matches, but wrong during the trip to Wyoming (CBSSN, Not FS1), and the Friday evening home collision against Oklahoma State (ESPN, not Fox).

Setting up a TV -executive cap for university football is always one of my favorite assignments every year. In 2023 we received three of the four in predicting Byu's early season indications.

Let's see how we do it in 2025.

Byu football schedule: predict TV, kick -off times for the 2025 season

The BIG 12 conference will be one of the new contract agreement with ESPN and Fox in the year.

So every Byu Home Game of Road Game in Conference Play falls under the Big 12 Television Rights. Non conference road games such as the trip from 20 September to East Carolina fall under the TV rights of the American Athletic Conference with ESPN.

The trip to Greenville, North Carolina, is in week four of the school football schedule, so it probably doesn't get a TV indication in the early season. That would leave it in a selection of 12 or six days.

Byu football enters the 2025 season with high expectations.

The cougars ended 2024 with a 11-2 record and a dominant Alamo Bowl victory on the Colorado Buffaloes with former Buff Stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Byu checks in at number 10 for the 2025 season in ESPN's Post-Spring Top 25.

If you are viewed such a high respect, will that be opened then more visible television spots?

Here are my TV predictions for the first two weeks of the season and week night matches.

Byu vs. Portland State

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Prediction of TV and kick -off: ESPN+, 6 pm (MT)

BIG 12 programs can choose the kick -off time for games broadcast on ESPN+.

Last year Byu selected a nocturnal kick -off at 6 pm (MT) against Southern Illinois. That worked well, with the new lighting system in Lavell Edwards Stadium and the electric night game environment.

Why not do the same against Portland State?

The last time byu Portland State played, was in 2017. That was a week 0, National Television-ESPN game with the country a slog of a game that Byu won, 20-6. Let's all hope that this meeting in 2025 from the Cougs and Vikings is more fun to look at.

Byu vs. Stanford

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

TV & Kick -K cane: Fox, 8 p.m. (MT)

Storylines are crucial when the early television selections project in early season for teams that are not the Megamerken of College Football.

The Byu/Stanford-Matchup has the potential for good storylines that a TV window can justify late in the evening.

The storyline of Byu would be that they may be in the top 25. Then you add the transfer of the Bachmeier -brothers from Stanford to Byu. It makes the non -conference matchup a bit intriguing.

Moreover, this season they are being coached for Stanford by former NFL header Frank Reich, while Cardinal Great Andrew Luck calls De Schoten as general director of the program. That's good stuff.

If you are then, you can bring in an ACC -public, that they rarely get when the ACC cooperates with ESPN.

Games that could derail this projection are Clay Helton and Georgia Southern travel to his old team in Los Angeles to tackle USC or Oklahoma State in Oregon. But I will call to get the poring and ducks to get the afternoon fox slot.

Byu vs. West Virginia

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Prediction of TV and kick -off: ESPN, 8:15 PM (MT)

Byu's Friday evening home games during the BIG 12 era have been late-night confrontation on ESPN (2023 Cincinnati and 2024 Oklahoma State). I would expect more from the same when Byu houses Mountaineers for the first time in Provo Rodriguez and the West Virginia.

Three Football matches College are currently planned for Friday 3 October. Fox has not yet announced his Friday evening schedule, but it was mainly Big Ten -competitions last year.

So that reminds me that ESPN will go with a Friday evening double header that starts with an AAC matchup from Charlotte in South Florida and then Byu-West Virginia as the second game in a late-night spotlight.

Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_harper.

