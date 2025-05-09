Sports
2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scheme, Scores
The NCAA DIII tennis championships 2025 started the selection show on 5 May on NCAA.com. The individual selections will be released on Wednesday 7 May at 7 p.m. on NCAA.com. The championships are concluded with final laps in the Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, CA, on 19-27 May.
The 2025 tournament will consist of team and individual championships. The team championships consist of a field of 49 teams and take place from 19-22 May. Find the release of the team championship here.
The individual championships include 32 singles players and 16 double teams. They will take place from 24-27 May. Find the individual release of the individual and double selections here.
2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championship Beugel
Here is a look at the bracket for team competition:
More brackets: Interactive/printable team bracket | Singles Bracket | Doubles Beugel
2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championship schedule
All times mentioned in Eastern times.
Team competition
- First round Thursday 8 May
- First round Friday 9 May
- Suny New Paltz vs. Albright, 9 hours
- Colby-Sawyer vs. Farmingdale St., 10.00 am
- Asbury vs. NC Wesleyan, 10 hours
- Grinnell vs. WIS.-WHITEWATER, 11 am
- Johns Hopkins vs. Lesley, noon
- Vassar vs. Hunter, 2 p.m.
- Swarthmore vs. Penn St. Harrisburg, 2 p.m.
- Tcnj vs. Hartwick, 2 p.m.
- East Texas Baptist vs. Edgegenood, 2 p.m.
- Sewanee vs. Transylvania, 3 p.m.
- Babson vs. Umass Boston, 3 p.m.
- Tufts vs. Nichols, 4.30 p.m.
- Second round Friday 9 May and Saturday May 10
- Third round Saturday May 10 and Sunday 11 May
- Quarterfinals | Tuesday 20 May
- Semi -finals Wednesday 21 May
- Championship Friday, May 23
Singles and doubles
- Rounds of 32 and 16 in singles; Tour of 16 in double. | Saturday 24 May
- Quarterfinals in Singles and Doubles | Sunday 25 May
- Semi -finals in Singles and Doubles | Monday 26 May
- Championships in Singles and Doubles | Tuesday 27 May
Ncaa diii ladies tennis championship history
For the first time in program history, the University of Chicago won the DIII DIII Women's Tennis Team National Title in 2024 after the removal of Wesleyan with 5-3. The Maroons ended their first national championship-winning season with a 23-1 record and a 16-game Win Streak. View the full DIII Women's Tennis Team Championship History History below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Score
|Second place
|Host of site
|2024
|Uchicago
|5-3
|Wesleyan (CT)
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2023
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-3
|Uchicago
|Orlando, Fla.
|2022
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-1
|Uchicago
|Orlando, Fla.
|2021
|Emory
|5-0
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|Wesleyan (CT)
|5-4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-4
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2017
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Emory
|5-4
|Williams
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2015
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Emory
|5-1
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Emory
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2012
|Williams
|5-2
|Chicago
|Cary, NC
|2011
|Williams
|5-4
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Williams
|5-0
|Emory
|Fredricksburg, va.
|2009
|Williams
|5-2
|Amherst
|Lawrenceville, go.
|2008
|Williams
|5-4
|Washington and Lee
|St. Peter, Minn.
|2007
|Washington and Lee
|5-2
|Amherst
|Mary Washington
|2006
|Emory
|5-1
|Washington and Lee
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|2005
|Emory
|5-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|2004
|Emory
|5-0
|Amherst
|Rhodes
|2003
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Redlands, Calif.
|2002
|Williams
|6-3
|Emory
|Sweet briar
|2001
|Williams
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Trinity (Tex.)
|20000000000000000000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Windflower. Adolphus
|199999.
|Amherst
|5-2
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1998
|Skidmore
|5-1
|Kenyon
|Wash. & Lee
|1997
|Kenyon
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Pomona, Calif.
|1996
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|1995
|Kenyon
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Sweet briar
|1994
|UC San Diego
|7-2
|Williams
|Kalamazoo
|1993
|Kenyon
|7-2
|Windflower. Adolphus
|Carleton
|1992
|Pomona-pitder
|5-4
|Kenyon
|Kalamazoo
|1991
|Mary Washington
|5-4
|Windflower. Adolphus
|Emory
|1990000000000000000.
|Windflower. Adolphus
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|TCNJ
|1989
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Kenyon
|Claremont-MS
|1988
|Mary Washington
|7-2
|Kenyon
|Emory
|1987
|UC San Diego
|6-3
|Western
|Kalamazoo
|1986
|TCNJ
|6-3
|Western
|Kalamazoo
|1985
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Davidson
|Haverford
|1984
|Davidson
|15-14
|UC San Diego
|Kalamazoo
|1983
|Principia
|17-13
|UNC Greensboro
|Claremont-MS
|1982
|Western
|18-15
|UC San Diego
|Jackson, Miss.
|
