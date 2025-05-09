2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scheme, Scores





The NCAA DIII tennis championships 2025 started the selection show on 5 May on NCAA.com. The individual selections will be released on Wednesday 7 May at 7 p.m. on NCAA.com. The championships are concluded with final laps in the Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, CA, on 19-27 May. The 2025 tournament will consist of team and individual championships. The team championships consist of a field of 49 teams and take place from 19-22 May. Find the release of the team championship here. The individual championships include 32 singles players and 16 double teams. They will take place from 24-27 May. Find the individual release of the individual and double selections here. 2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championship Beugel Here is a look at the bracket for team competition: More brackets: Interactive/printable team bracket | Singles Bracket | Doubles Beugel 2025 NCAA DIII Ladies Tennis Championship schedule All times mentioned in Eastern times. Team competition First round Thursday 8 May

First round Friday 9 May Suny New Paltz vs. Albright, 9 hours Colby-Sawyer vs. Farmingdale St., 10.00 am Asbury vs. NC Wesleyan, 10 hours Grinnell vs. WIS.-WHITEWATER, 11 am Johns Hopkins vs. Lesley, noon Vassar vs. Hunter, 2 p.m. Swarthmore vs. Penn St. Harrisburg, 2 p.m. Tcnj vs. Hartwick, 2 p.m. East Texas Baptist vs. Edgegenood, 2 p.m. Sewanee vs. Transylvania, 3 p.m. Babson vs. Umass Boston, 3 p.m. Tufts vs. Nichols, 4.30 p.m.

Second round Friday 9 May and Saturday May 10

Third round Saturday May 10 and Sunday 11 May

Quarterfinals | Tuesday 20 May

Semi -finals Wednesday 21 May

Championship Friday, May 23 Singles and doubles Rounds of 32 and 16 in singles; Tour of 16 in double. | Saturday 24 May

Quarterfinals in Singles and Doubles | Sunday 25 May

Semi -finals in Singles and Doubles | Monday 26 May

For the first time in program history, the University of Chicago won the DIII DIII Women's Tennis Team National Title in 2024 after the removal of Wesleyan with 5-3. The Maroons ended their first national championship-winning season with a 23-1 record and a 16-game Win Streak. View the full DIII Women's Tennis Team Championship History History below: Year CHAMPION Score Second place Host of site 2024 Uchicago 5-3 Wesleyan (CT) St. Louis, Mo. 2023 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-3 Uchicago Orlando, Fla. 2022 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-1 Uchicago Orlando, Fla. 2021 Emory 5-0 Wesleyan (CT) Chattanooga, Tenn. 2020 Canceled from COVID-19 – – – 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, me. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, me. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, NC 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, go. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif. 2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif. 1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Windflower. Adolphus Carleton 1992 Pomona-pitder 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Windflower. Adolphus Emory 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-MS 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Western Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Western Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-MS 1982 Western 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss. 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Womens Tennis Committee has selected the people who will compete in the singles and double match of the NCAA Division III Tennis Championships Division III from 2025. Read more 2025 NCAA DII Ladies Tennis Championship: Beugel, Scores, Scheme A complete guide for the NCAA DII tennis championship NCAA DII, including selection show information, the bracket and the schedule. Read more 2025 NCAA DII Ladies Tennis Championship Selections Selections announced for the NCAA DII Tennis Championship NCAA DII. Read more

