How cricket is influenced by Pakistan-India stresses: PSL moved to the VAE; ECB in contact with the foreign office about safety | Cricket -Nieuws
The increasing tensions on the border between India-Pakistan have moved an impact on cricket with the Pakistan Super League to the UAE and an Indian Premier League match switches.
The schedule for the eight remaining matches of the PSL, including dates and locations, will be announced in due course.
The PSL course on Thursday between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi – who applied to English players James Vince, Tom Kohler -Cadmore and Luke Wood – was postponed.
That decision came after an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the Rawalpindi stage complex, of which Pakistan says it came from India.
The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United had taken place at the same location on Wednesday evening, but all other games will now switch to the United Arab Emirates.
Of the eight remaining competitions, four would be held in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three – including the final – in Lahore.
Lahore is one of the cities affected by drones.
In the Indian Premier League, the game on Sunday between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has since been moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad, due to “logistical challenges”.
The airport of Dharamsala has been closed in recent days as a result of current instability.
The Punjab against Delhi Capitals match was played in Dharamsala on Thursday, but then left after 10.1 overs due to a failure of the spotlights.
ECB checked the advice of Foreign Office because of the safety threat
There are seven English players at the PSL with Vince (Karachi Kings), Wood and Kohler-Cadmore (both Peshawar Zalmi) accompanied by Sam Billings and Tom Curran, (both Lahore Qalandars) as well as Chris Jordan and David Willey (both Multan Sultans).
Prior to confirmation that the PSL Pakistan would leave for the rest of the 2025 season, the Cricket Board of England and Wales said that the advice of a foreign office kept an eye on a possible threat to safety.
A total of 15 people from the English game, including coaches and media representatives, are in a WhatsApp group and it is clear that a group call took place on Wednesday to discuss developments with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA). The PCA stays in contact with them.
What happened at the border between India-Pakistan?
On Wednesday India attacked the Pakistani Punjab province and Pakistan-assessed parts of Kashmir, of which a military spokesperson said Killed at least 31 citizens and injured 46.
India explained that the original strikes were retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot.
India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack – a claim that Pakistan has denied.
Gambhir: India is not allowed to play a cricket against Pakistan
India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir said earlier this week, before Tuesday's air strikes, that the two countries should not play cricket matches against each other while the tensions remain.
The two countries have not met each other outside of ICC events and the Asia Cup since 2013, with their previous luminaire taking place earlier this year in Dubai as part of the Men's Champions Trophy.
India and Pakistan were able to face each other in October in 2026 on the Women's World Cup and the T20 World Cup for men, but those games would be in a neutral location.
Gambhir said: “Ultimately, this is the government's decision whether we play them or not.
“I also said this before: no cricket match or Bollywood or another interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian civilians.
“Competitions will continue to happen, films will be made, singers will continue to perform, but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family.”
