The United States Hockey League (USHL) called Larry Robbins the recipient of the Gasparini Award on Thursday 8 May. The prize honors its lasting impact on the competition through dedication, leadership and service.

Named after former USHL commissioner Gino Gasparini, the prize acknowledges those who have played a key role in the growth and success of the competition. Earlier receivers include long -term managers, test owners, coaches and managers who have formed the development of the USHL. Their contributions range from expanding the footprint from the competition to improving the opportunities of players and maintaining very competitive standards. Beyond the ice rink, they help to shape policy, promote partnerships and to strengthen the reputation of the competition.

Robbins owned the steel from 2015 to 2023. During that time he helped to elevate the USHL to new heights and to establish a new standard for player development, professional progress and team success in Chicago. When purchasing the team in 2015, Robbin's ownership approached the player experience with a relentless dedication.

“Larry's dedication to improve the experience of the USHL player and to increase the standard of Junior Hockey was extraordinary,” said USHL President and Glenn Hefferan Commissioner. “His competitive spirit, combined with a daring and innovative vision of player development, reformed what was possible at Junior level. The methods he defended with the Chicago steel pushed the limits of how we prepare young athletes. Hislegacy continues to affect the competition and the youth hockey system.

Robbins moved the team to Geneva, Illinois, and invested more than $ 1 million to build team and business activities facilities and to buy a center-Hong video album to modernize the fan experience. After his first three seasons as the owner, including the 2016-2017 campaign, in which De Staal was conquered his first Clark Cup, Robbins decided to concentrate the team's time, energy and resources on the development of players.

The steel introduced daily sessions on the ice for players who were strongly focused on off-itin training, including the introduction of heart rate monitors, strength plates and surveys to measure the performance. Chicago has raised video and analysis tools and added mental resilience training and sources for players. The shift helped to convince the best Canadian and European players to develop in the USHL, which set up a new standard when promoting the competition as the preferred path to the NCAA and beyond.

Robbins was looking forward to individual progress during his time in the USHL. From 2015-2023, 39 players with steel tires were selected in the NHL concept, including first Pick Owen Power (2021, Buffalo Sabres) and third-overal selection Adam Fantilli (2023, Columbus Blue Jackets). One hundred and sixty steel players earned NCAA Division I obligations. Fantilli and Macklin Celebrini became the first back-to-back receivers of Hobey Baker Award who won from the same USHL team.

In addition to the progress of players, several members of the steel hockey employees went on to the NHL and NCAA. During the time of Robbins as the owner, Chicago De Staalstapel staff helped the most regular season and playoff victories in the competition while qualifying for the late season in seven consecutive years (2017-2023).

Robbins also improved the business activities of Chicago and increased its presence for every non-known season (72% growth) of 2015-2023. Success and innovative promotions on the ice raised local, national and international media balance for the team and the competition. The team Forged Docus series premiered in 2021, a creative, behind the scenes look that the USHL continues to show as a leading destination for aspiring talent.

“I am proud to work with so much devoted USHL owners and leaders, as well as with the NTDP program of USA Hockey, to combine our beloved sport to offer Elite competitive and development opportunities for future university and pro players, coaches and accompanying professionals,” Larry Robins said. “I am grateful and humble to accept the Gasparini Award on behalf of the hundreds of Chicago Steel who have arrived every day with passion and goal every day to elevate our players and employees with a ruthless endeavor to collective excellence and to generate future leaders and innovators.”

After selling the steel, Robbins focused his attention on youth hockey in Florida. He works together with Wayne Gretzky and the community of Palm Beach to build a new two-skin ice arena and launched the Florida Surf, the first new AAA Youth Hockey program in Florida in the past twenty years.

The Ushl renamed his Distinguished Service Award in 2010 to recognize the enormous contributions of his fifteenth receiver, Gasparini. Before the 1995-96 season, he became the USHL Commissioner and started a term of office that saw growth in the league match, NCAA Division I fairs and NHL concept selections. Under his leadership, the USHL was founded in 2002 as the only Tier I Junior Hockey League in the country. Read about earlier receivers.

